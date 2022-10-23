Jamie Tatum's last-minute goal lifts Wyoming Cowgirls soccer to key victory

Jamie Tatum did it again. Three days after Wyoming's senior midfielder lifted the Cowgirls to a victory over Fresno State, Tatum's goal in the 89th minute Sunday gave UW a 2-1 win against San Jose State at the Louis S. Madrid Complex in Laramie.

Tatum's late-game heroics in the team's home finale moved the Cowgirls (6-6-5, 5-3-2 Mountain West) into a tie with the Spartans and San Diego State for second place in the conference standings. The win also secured a spot in the upcoming MW Championships, which is reserved for the top six teams. UW closes the regular season Thursday at Colorado State.

San Jose State scored in the third minute and maintained that advantage until early in the second half when Maddi Chance (Lander) got the equalizer.

UW goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen made five saves for the Cowgirls.