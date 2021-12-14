Kelly Walsh grad Sage Coventry wins heptathlon at season-opening Power Meet

University of Wyoming sophomore Sage Coventry took first in three events to win the heptathlon at UW's season-opening indoor Power Meet this past weekend in Laramie.

Coventry, a 2019 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, won the 55-meter dash (6.75 seconds), the long jump (22 feet, 5 inches) and the high jump (6-08.25), as well as finishing second in both the shot put (41-11.25) and 55-meter hurdles (8.09), fourth in the pole vault (10-10) and fifth in the 1,000-meter run (3:01.16). Coventry's indoor-adjusted score of 4,995 points is the No. 6 mark all-time in program history.

Other Wyoming natives who won their events at the meet were Saratoga sophomore Samuel Schneider in the high jump (6-06), Natrona County sophomore Hunter Brown in the long jump (23-09), Cheyenne East freshman Kalif Guevara in the triple jump (47-09) and Kelly Walsh freshman Darius Wiggins in the 400 (51.98).

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will be back in action on Jan. 14-15 at the Potts Invite in Boulder, Colorado.

