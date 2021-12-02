Kelly Walsh track & field standout Elayna Chafee signs with Wyoming

Kelly Walsh's Elayna Chafee will continue her track and field career at the University of Wyoming. The senior signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday at Kelly Walsh High School.
Last season, Chafee scored 23 points at the state meet to help lead the Trojans to a third-place finish in the Class 4A team standings. She won the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 10.25 inches, placed third in the long jump with a mark of 17-09.24, finished fifth in the 100 with a time of 13.19 seconds and was sixth in the 200 with a 27.70.
Chafee also averaged 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds for the KW basketball team last season.
