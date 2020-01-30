Laramie's Becky Baker returns to Wyoming volleyball as assistant coach

"Energy, excitement and enthusiasm are just a few of the words people used to describe Becky as a Cowgirl player," Callihan said in a statement. "I can't wait to watch her infuse those qualities into our program as a coach. I am very excited to welcome Becky back and look forward to seeing her optimism rub off on our players and staff."

Callihan went on to laud the immediate impact he believes Baker will have in the gym during practice, as well as her new perspective on recruiting, having spent the previous five seasons as a high school volleyball coach.

Baker joined the coaching staff at Laramie High School immediately following her graduation from Wyoming in 2015. Laramie made the state tournament every year in Baker's tenure and at least the semifinals in four of those five seasons. Laramie made the state championship match in 2018. Three Plainsmen made the all-state volleyball team last season, including Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year Halley Feezer.

"The work that she's put in to build the program numbers is incredible," Laramie activities director Ron Wagner told the Star-Tribune. "She was a dream match for a new athletic director like myself because her expectations were extremely high and she has the same mentality as I do, so we connected on a lot of levels."