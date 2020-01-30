Laramie's Becky Baker returns to Wyoming volleyball as assistant coach

A familiar face rejoins the Wyoming Cowgirls bench this fall, except this time she's trading in her long sleeves and shorts for a more permanent spot on the sidelines.
Former Cowgirl great Rebecca Baker (then Stewart) was announced as the newest assistant volleyball coach by the university on Thursday morning, meaning the former all-time program leader in digs leaves her station as Laramie High School head volleyball coach for a return to her alma mater.
"I am so excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the program that I played for and to work with coach (Chad) Callihan," Baker said in a statement. "I have gotten to watch these girls grow over the past couple of years and can't wait to be a part of helping them reach their goals and potential."
Baker's hire fills the void left by former assistant coach Dan Georgalas, who became the new head coach at South Dakota State in December. She did not return the Star-Tribune's interview request by Thursday afternoon.
Baker was a two-time all-Mountain West selection and three-time all-conference academic honoree during her time with the Cowgirls (2010-13). She held the program record for digs in a career with 1,683 up until this season when current senior Madi Fields passed her. Baker still holds the program record for digs in a single season, with the 624 she tallied in her senior year, which was Callihan's first year as Cowgirls head coach.
"Energy, excitement and enthusiasm are just a few of the words people used to describe Becky as a Cowgirl player," Callihan said in a statement. "I can't wait to watch her infuse those qualities into our program as a coach. I am very excited to welcome Becky back and look forward to seeing her optimism rub off on our players and staff."
Callihan went on to laud the immediate impact he believes Baker will have in the gym during practice, as well as her new perspective on recruiting, having spent the previous five seasons as a high school volleyball coach.
Baker joined the coaching staff at Laramie High School immediately following her graduation from Wyoming in 2015. Laramie made the state tournament every year in Baker's tenure and at least the semifinals in four of those five seasons. Laramie made the state championship match in 2018. Three Plainsmen made the all-state volleyball team last season, including Class 4A Defensive Player of the Year Halley Feezer.
"The work that she's put in to build the program numbers is incredible," Laramie activities director Ron Wagner told the Star-Tribune. "She was a dream match for a new athletic director like myself because her expectations were extremely high and she has the same mentality as I do, so we connected on a lot of levels."
Baker informed Wagner of her intentions to apply for the job early on in the process and broke the news when she accepted the position. Officials at Laramie High wanted to keep news of her departure under wraps until the university formally announced Baker's move on Thursday.
Wagner said that Baker elevated the position of Laramie High School volleyball coach to be a more prestigious position than after previous coaches, so he's expecting to see a qualified field of candidates apply for the now-vacant coaching spot. Filling that position, despite their advanced notice of Baker's departure, won't come immediately.
"We have a couple more hires that have a little more immediacy to them," Wagner said. "I want to get to hers very quickly because we have to get our summer programs and camps all scheduled."
Laramie officials hope to make an offer and hire their new volleyball coach sometime in late February to early March.
Meanwhile, Wyoming's announcement means Baker's already hit the ground running on the Cowgirls' staff.
"We're excited for her because I know she'll do great things there," Wagner said.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans