Latest RPI and coaches' panel rankings list seven Wyoming wrestlers

The NCAA released its conference qualifier allocations for the upcoming NCAA Wrestling Championships as well the latest RPI and coaches' panel rankings on Thursday. The Big 12 is second only to the Big Ten in conference allocations while seven Wyoming wrestlers appear in the rankings.

Junior Montorie Bridges is the highest-ranked Cowboy, coming in at No. 9 in the RPI and No. 9 in the coaches' panel at 133 pounds. Junior heavyweight Brian Andrews is the only other Cowboy in the top 20 as he is No. 13 in the RPI and No. 17 in the coaches' panel.

Other UW wrestlers appearing in both rankings are (RPI followed by coaches' panel): freshman Stephen Buchanan at 197 (23/19), sophomore Hayden Hastings at 174 (32/18) and sophomore Tate Samuelson at 184 (29/31). In addition, junior Jaron Jensen is No. 30 in the coaches' panel and senior Dewey Krueger is No. 33 in the RPI.

The Cowboys will compete in the Big 12 Championships on March 5-7 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

