Latest RPI and coaches' panel rankings list seven Wyoming wrestlers
UW WRESTLING

Latest RPI and coaches' panel rankings list seven Wyoming wrestlers

UW Wrestling

Wyoming's Montorie Bridges wrestles South Dakota State's Rylee Molitor during their dual at the University of Wyoming Sports Complex Sunday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2019.

 Josh Galemore, Star-Tribune

The NCAA released its conference qualifier allocations for the upcoming NCAA Wrestling Championships as well the latest RPI and coaches' panel rankings on Thursday. The Big 12 is second only to the Big Ten in conference allocations while seven Wyoming wrestlers appear in the rankings.

Junior Montorie Bridges is the highest-ranked Cowboy, coming in at No. 9 in the RPI and No. 9 in the coaches' panel at 133 pounds. Junior heavyweight Brian Andrews is the only other Cowboy in the top 20 as he is No. 13 in the RPI and No. 17 in the coaches' panel.

Other UW wrestlers appearing in both rankings are (RPI followed by coaches' panel): freshman Stephen Buchanan at 197 (23/19), sophomore Hayden Hastings at 174 (32/18) and sophomore Tate Samuelson at 184 (29/31). In addition, junior Jaron Jensen is No. 30 in the coaches' panel and senior Dewey Krueger is No. 33 in the RPI.

The Cowboys will compete in the Big 12 Championships on March 5-7 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Montorie Bridges

Bridges
Tags

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

