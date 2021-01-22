Limited attendance will soon be allowed again at UW home sporting events

LARAMIE -- A limited number of fans will again be allowed to attend home sporting events at the University of Wyoming beginning Thursday.

A maximum of 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend men's and women's basketball games inside the Arena-Auditorium while a maximum of 170 will be allowed inside the UniWyo Sports Complex, where UW's volleyball and wrestling matches are held. The first home athletic event for fans to attend will be UW's women's basketball game against San Diego State on Thursday.

UW students won't be allowed to attend any home athletic events until at least Feb. 1 based on COVID guidelines that place students in a limited contact period once they return to campus for the spring semester. In-person classes are scheduled to begin Monday.

The latest attendance guidelines were approved by the Wyoming Department of Health, which has been working in conjunction with UW athletics to determine attendance numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Statewide public health orders, which include restrictions on the gathering size of crowds, are still in effect, but UW announced in a news release Friday that the department of health has granted an exception to the university allowing the limited attendance.