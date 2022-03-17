Lovell's Quinn Lindsay signs with University of Wyoming track & field

Lovell senior Quinn Lindsay will continue his throwing career at the University of Wyoming, Lindsay signed his National Letter of Intent earlier this week, as first reported by the Lovell Chronicle.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Lindsay owns the Bulldogs' school records for the indoor shot put at 58 feet, 7 inches and the discus with a toss of 182-05. His best mark in the outdoor shot put is 58-04.

Lindsay placed fourth in the shot put at the state indoor meet earlier this month with a throw of 54-11.75. As a freshman he finished second in both the shot put and discus at the Class 3A meet. Last year Lindsay placed second in the discus and fourth in the shot put.

A two-time all-state lineman and a Star-Tribune selection this past season when he helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 2A championship game, Lindsay was also recruited to play football at Montana Tech.

