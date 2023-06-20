LARAMIE – The tone for one of the more magical eras in the history of Wyoming’s athletic department was set in the wrestling room.

Before Fennis Dembo graced the cover of Sports Illustrated following the Cowboys’ Sweet 16 experience under Jim Brandenburg and before the Pokes’ memorable run to two Western Athletic Conference football championships under Paul Roach, it was Joe Dowler’s program filling the trophy case with hardware.

The back-to-back WAC champion wrestling teams from the 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons will be inducted into the UW Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 1.

During the two-year span, the Cowboys were ranked as high as No. 9 nationally with 12 individual conference champions and 12 NCAA Tournament qualifiers.

“This is a really special moment for all the guys that were part of those two teams,” said Mike Hamel, who won individual WAC titles both seasons and was inducted into the UW Hall of Fame in 2017. “We accomplished some great things together. To get the recognition at this point about how special Wyoming was at that time is an honor.”

Sadly, Dowler – who was enshrined in the school’s hall of fame in 2005 – will not be at this reunion. The legendary coach and administrator died in 2022 at the age of 82.

During his time leading UW’s wrestling program from 1973-87, Dowler coached 32 conference champions, two NCAA place-winners and two All-Americans. One of Dowler’s star wrestlers, the late Steven Suder, replaced him and coached the Cowboys to two more WAC titles.

UW posted a record of 77-32-1 (.705) during the 1980s, highlighted by the 84-85 and 85-86 squads finishing a combined 15-3-1 overall and 9-0 in home duals.

“Coach Dowler was one of the better coaches that I’ve been around in my life, and I’ve been an NFL coach for over 30 years,” said Joe DeCamillis, who won an individual WAC title in 1986 and was an All-American in 1988. “Joe was also one of the better people. I think everyone on the team, they were all special because it was such a close group of guys. We had a really good group. I think Coach Dowler let guys be themselves. It was just an enjoyable time.”

DeCamillis, an all-state from Arvada, Colorado, didn’t play football for the Pokes but started his NFL career in 1991 as an assistant working for his father-in-law, Dan Reeves, with the Denver Broncos. He recently collected Super Bowl rings as special teams coordinator for the 2015 Broncos and the 2021 Los Angeles Rams.

“(Reeves) asked me twice to take that first job. At first, I said no,” said DeCamillis, who thought he would be a teacher after graduating from UW. “The last time when he called, he said, ‘I like your toughness and if it doesn’t work out, I’ll fire you.’”

DeCamillis, who credits his wrestling days with Dowler’s Pokes for developing his coaching instincts, will not be able to make it back to Laramie for the hall of fame ceremony due to his new job as a special assistant at the University of Texas. However, he is looking forward to seeing the Cowboys when they visit Austin in the fall.

“CU dropped their program right around the time I was getting into wrestling in school and CSU followed later on,” DeCamillis said. “It’s a real tribute to the kind of tradition that Coach Dowler started there. He made it a priority, and Coach (Mark) Branch has done a good job keeping them relevant.”

DeCamillis was one of the many elite prospects from the state of Colorado that thrived at UW under Dowler, who played football and wrestled at the University of Colorado. When his alma mater cut wrestling following the 1980 season, the pipeline to Laramie really started flowing.

“I enjoyed my visit up there. We went snowmobiling,” said Mike McNaney, one of the talented grapplers from Poudre High in Fort Collins that Dowler lured to the other side of the Border War. “He was a good coach and was able to recruit some really good talent from Colorado and from Kansas. One of the best things Coach did my sophomore year was get Marvin Gasner in there as an assistant. He was more my size and I contribute my success, and a lot of my teammates contribute their success, to Marvin.”

Gasner was a three-time NCAA qualifier at CU. His younger brother, Wes Gasner, also ended up at UW where he was a two-time conference champion at 150 pounds and earned All-American status by leading the Pokes to the 1982-83 WAC title and finishing sixth individually at the NCAA Tournament.

Wes Gasner was inducted into UW’s Hall of Fame in 2019. The other conference champions from that team were Chris Bell (126), Tom Seamans (134) and Ron Whitman (158).

“We won the WAC in ‘83 and it was Wyoming's first conference championship since the ‘60s,” Hamel said. “So that kind of started the ball rolling and it really never stopped rolling.”

UW’s previous WAC title was in the 1964 season under Dr. Everett Lantz. The Pokes finished second three consecutive years (1979-81) and third in 1982 before the breakthrough season.

Lantz, a member of the 1994 hall of fame class, compiled a 141-75-9 dual record with 11 Skyline Conference championships and two WAC championships from 1937-65. His 1959-60 team, led by fellow hall of famer Dick Ballinger, the only NCAA individual champion in program history, finished third at the national tournament.

Joe McDaniel had a 71-59-4 record in duals but no WAC titles during his eight years as coach.

Before being hired at UW, Dowler was a graduate assistant at CU (1962-63). He also coached Boulder (Colorado) High to three state championships and Cheyenne Central to two state championships.

“Joe was a great guy, a great man,” said Whitman, another Poudre High standout in Fort Collins who was a three-time WAC champion with the Cowboys and went on to coach Laramie High to the 1999 state championship. “Just everything he stood for and said to myself, and my family was just awesome, and the recruiting trip was great.”

“Leading up to those (WAC championships), one thing Coach Dowler did was we had some great recruiting classes and we were two to three deep at every weight and the competition was awesome. It made us all get better and better.”

During the 1984-85 season, Hamel won the WAC championship at 158 pounds and Whitman won the WAC championship at 167 pounds while setting the program’s single season record for victories (47). The other individual champions that season were Bill Hodges (126), the late Scott Rardin (134), the late Scott Chipperfield (150) and John Bragg (190).

Lonnie Currier, a co-captain with Whitman, was a WAC champion in 1981 and 1982. Chipperfield subbed in for him due to a late-season injury and took the 1985 crown. The other grapplers in the starting lineup that season were Andy Bell (118), DeCamillis (177) and Gordon Knopp (heavyweight).

The Pokes won three different invitational tournaments, the MIWA championship and dominated rivals BYU (30-13 in Provo) and Colorado State (42-8 in Laramie). The most impressive win of the season may have been the 26-21 grinder against Central Oklahoma State, which won five NAIA national championships and four NCAA Division II championships from 1984-96.

“The WAC championship was in Laramie. We knew we had a good chance to win it, but I don’t think we thought a lot about it because we were looking at the national tournament,” Whitman said. “It was tough to qualify (for the NCAAs) then, you almost had to win the conference tournament to go to nationals. All of us had some tough matches in the finals. I had a tough kid from New Mexico who had probably beaten me before and I ended up winning it.

“I remember the home crowd. We had a lot of Wyoming guys in the finals. It was packed, standing room only, and it was pretty awesome to have all the fans there cheering.”

UW, which was ranked No. 19, bounced back from late-season road losses at No. 17 Northern Iowa and No. 4 Iowa State to win the conference title on March 1, 1985. The Pokes finished a disappointing 52nd in the team standings at the NCAA championships.

Dowler’s group returned to the mat even more motivated for the 1985-86 season. The Cowboys posted a 7-0-1 dual record, including rousing wins over BYU (25-14), No. 9 Utah State and No. 13 Nebraska (20-17) in Laramie.

UW was ranked No. 9 nationally and handled the pressure of being the favorites during the WAC Tournament in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the program repeated as champions.

McNaney (142), Hamel (158), Bryan Wilson (167), DeCamillis (177), Bragg (190) and Jon Cogdill (heavyweight) all won individual WAC titles and helped the Pokes finish 32nd at the NCAAs. The other members of the formidable starting lineup were Bell (118), George Hara (126), Tawn Argeris (134) and Rardin (150).

“The toughest matches I ever had, quite frankly, were in our wrestling room,” Hamel said. “We had a lot of talented individuals, so trying to keep your head above water was quite a challenge.”

Dowler was named the WAC coach if the year in 1983, 1985 and again in 1986 when he was also a finalist for NCAA coach of the year. He also fought to keep wrestling funded as a UW associate athletics director from 1987-2001.

“He loved Wyoming, he loved the University of Wyoming, he loved his family, and he loved his wrestlers,” Hamel said. “And he took care of them all.”