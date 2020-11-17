 Skip to main content
2020-21 Wyoming Cowboys basketball schedule
2020-21 Wyoming Cowboys basketball schedule

  • Updated
Wyoming's 2020-21 Schedule

Date;Opponent

Nov. 28;Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 30;Texas Southern

Dec. 2;Incarnate Word

Dec. 6;at Oregon State

Dec. 9;University of Denver

Dec. 12;at Utah Valley Univ.

Dec. 17;Nebraska-Omaha

*Dec. 20;UNLV

*Dec. 22;UNLV

*Jan. 2;at Fresno State

*Jan. 4;at Fresno State

*Jan. 11;Boise State

*Jan. 13;Boise State

*Jan. 16;at Air Force

*Jan. 18;at Air Force

*Jan. 22;Nevada

*Jan. 24;Nevada

*Jan. 28;at San Diego State

*Jan. 30;at San Diego State

*Feb. 4;Colorado State

*Feb. 6;Colorado State

*Feb. 11;at Utah State

*Feb. 13;at Utah State

*Feb. 17;at New Mexico

*Feb. 19;at New Mexico

*Feb. 25;San Jose State

*Feb. 27;San Jose State

March 10-13;at MW Tournament (Las Vegas)

* Mountain West game

Home games in bold

