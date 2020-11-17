2020-21 Wyoming Cowboys basketball schedule

Wyoming's 2020-21 Schedule
Date;Opponent
Nov. 28;Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 30;Texas Southern
Dec. 2;Incarnate Word
Dec. 6;at Oregon State
Dec. 9;University of Denver
Dec. 12;at Utah Valley Univ.
Dec. 17;Nebraska-Omaha
*Dec. 20;UNLV
*Dec. 22;UNLV
*Jan. 2;at Fresno State
*Jan. 4;at Fresno State
*Jan. 11;Boise State
*Jan. 13;Boise State
*Jan. 16;at Air Force
*Jan. 18;at Air Force
*Jan. 22;Nevada
*Jan. 24;Nevada
*Jan. 28;at San Diego State
*Jan. 30;at San Diego State
*Feb. 4;Colorado State
*Feb. 6;Colorado State
*Feb. 11;at Utah State
*Feb. 13;at Utah State
*Feb. 17;at New Mexico
*Feb. 19;at New Mexico
*Feb. 25;San Jose State
*Feb. 27;San Jose State
March 10-13;at MW Tournament (Las Vegas)
* Mountain West game
Home games in bold
