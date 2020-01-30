A year removed from medical DQ, Tariq Johnson embraces new role at Wyoming

LARAMIE — Tariq Johnson had a decision to make.
Johnson, then a freshman basketball player for Wyoming, had evaluated all of his options. He’d talked things over with doctors and his family. After playing just nine games last season — a number he was limited to because of extenuating circumstances, not a coaching decision — he met with Wyoming coach Allen Edwards and the rest of the Cowboys’ coaching staff last winter needing to choose: He could either stay at Wyoming and never play basketball again or leave and risk his life playing somewhere else.
“I gave him the option to say if there’s another school that’s willing to take on this medical risk, then hey, I can’t hold you here,” Edwards said. “But I would not be comfortable if something happened to you that caused your death. I don’t know if I would be able to continue or if I’d be able to sleep at night because of it.”
A year after being medically disqualified, Johnson is still at Wyoming. Instead of preparing himself for games, though, Johnson now helps train many of his former teammates as a student assistant strength coach with the Cowboys.
Johnson works with director of player development Rob Watsabaugh to help put together weightlifting programs and monitor players as they go through their workouts. And he still gets on the court occasionally, though the activity can’t be too strenuous. It’s usually limited to rebounding for the scout team during practice.
“The transition from being a player to an undergraduate coach, it wasn’t really that hard,” Johnson said. “I think my maturity level helped that out a lot. When I’m coaching, I’m just a whole different person. I’m amped up and just trying to get the guys hyped. But when I’m around them, I’m still being responsible and helping with the guys.”
There are times Edwards wishes Johnson could still suit up, particularly with the way things have gone the last two seasons. With more than half of the Mountain West schedule behind them, the Cowboys are still the only winless team in league play and have lost 25 of 29 conference games dating back to last season following their 68-45 setback to Utah State on Tuesday.
Barring a significant turnaround down the stretch, Wyoming, which has lost eight games in a row, is headed for a second straight single-digit win season.
“It’s just unfortunate because of what we felt like he was going to be, especially with his size, athleticism, ability to shoot the basketball and score the basketball,” Edwards said. “He would be able to help the program on the floor. But he’s doing it more so now off the floor.”
A 6-foot-5, 200-pound combo guard, Johnson signed with Wyoming out of Mount Zion Prep in Baltimore, where he averaged 17 points and seven rebounds per game. Johnson didn’t start last season as a significant part of Wyoming’s rotation, but a rash of injuries and other attrition steadily forced Johnson’s role to increase.
Johnson averaged just 1.4 points and 0.6 rebounds in the nine games he played but logged a season-high 23 minutes in what proved to be his last against UTEP last December. But Johnson noticed a few days later during practice that he was quickly becoming winded, and medical tests revealed an abnormality with his heart.
At the urging of doctors and trainers, Johnson shut it down for the rest of the season and sought multiple opinions as to whether he might be able to play again. That included a doctor’s visit to Colorado and a trip back home to Maryland to see a specialist, he said.
“After talking to them and talking with my family, we just decided the best thing would be just to move on,” Johnson said.
Still, Johnson admitted he flirted with the idea of leaving just to see if another program might clear him to play. Edwards said he assured Johnson and his mother that Johnson would remain on scholarship if he chose to stay at Wyoming.
Ultimately, there wasn’t anywhere else Johnson wanted to be.
“I did think about it for a while, but after I talked to my family, I just felt like this is home for me,” said Johnson, who watches all of Wyoming’s home games and most road games from the bench. “The trust that I have for Coach Edwards and the staff here, I felt like it’s something I probably wouldn’t get anywhere else. Just having these family-oriented people around me, I just love it. I just didn’t want to leave.”
As for why he chose to get involved with the Cowboys’ strength and conditioning program, Johnson said health and fitness have been lifelong interests of his.
“Growing up, I always just loved to work out and I loved taking care of my body,” Johnson said. “It’s something I always took pride in.
“Being a strength coach, that’s something I always had in the back of my mind. It just felt like a no-brainer.”
The ultimate goal, Johnson said, is to become a head strength coach at the college or professional level. A kinesiology major, Johnson plans to graduate in the spring of 2021. He said he’s already had conversations with multiple NBA teams, including the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, about internship programs.
“He’s already started some groundwork to lay his foundation in a sense of what he wants to do in the future,” Edwards said. “And every time we come across somebody that may or may not be looking, we’re always bringing his name up.”
But Johnson’s future can wait. He’s appreciating the now at Wyoming. Even if it has turned out a little different than he expected.
“It definitely sucks that I won’t be able to play anymore,” Johnson said, “but I honestly love this new role that I have on this team.”
