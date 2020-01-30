A year removed from medical DQ, Tariq Johnson embraces new role at Wyoming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Johnson averaged just 1.4 points and 0.6 rebounds in the nine games he played but logged a season-high 23 minutes in what proved to be his last against UTEP last December. But Johnson noticed a few days later during practice that he was quickly becoming winded, and medical tests revealed an abnormality with his heart.

At the urging of doctors and trainers, Johnson shut it down for the rest of the season and sought multiple opinions as to whether he might be able to play again. That included a doctor’s visit to Colorado and a trip back home to Maryland to see a specialist, he said.

“After talking to them and talking with my family, we just decided the best thing would be just to move on,” Johnson said.

Still, Johnson admitted he flirted with the idea of leaving just to see if another program might clear him to play. Edwards said he assured Johnson and his mother that Johnson would remain on scholarship if he chose to stay at Wyoming.

Ultimately, there wasn’t anywhere else Johnson wanted to be.