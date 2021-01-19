After 'awful luck' with COVID-related issues, Wyoming's Xavier DuSell is finding his groove

Being able to stay on the floor for practice and games has helped.

DuSell and fellow freshman Marcus Williams initially signed with Linder at Northern Colorado but ultimately followed their coach once Linder got the job at UW last March. DuSell arrived on campus late last summer, but Linder said DuSell had “awful luck” with coronavirus-related issues, which cost DuSell roughly two months’ worth of team activities despite never contracting COVID.

“Whether that’s having to quarantine so we can get going or the pauses or the contact tracing, he’s been out almost nearly 60 days since July,” Linder said. “And so I think you saw a little bit early on, that number of days being missed, it really put him behind the other freshmen who didn’t have nearly as many days sitting out. For him to just stick with it, he’s a guy that I knew from a talent standpoint whether that was at Northern Colorado where he was going to come or here, he’s just a really good offensive player.”