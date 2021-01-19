After 'awful luck' with COVID-related issues, Wyoming's Xavier DuSell is finding his groove

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s 3-point assault on Air Force was paced by a youngster who’s starting to come into his own.
The Cowboys blistered the nets from deep with a season-high 16 3-pointers in their 77-58 win Monday in the teams’ series finale, but nobody was feeling it more from long range than Xavier DuSell. UW’s freshman guard not only shot more 3s than anybody on a night when the Cowboys had five double-figure scorers, but he was also efficient, knocking down five of them en route to a career-high 19 points.
It wasn’t the first time DuSell has been another legitimate scoring threat for the Mountain West’s second-highest scoring team. He’s shooting a team-best 46.5% from 3-point range, further deepening a UW bench that includes another deep threat, Drake Jeffries (42.1% from 3).
But this is the most consistent string of performances DuSell has put together. The 6-foot-4, 170-pounder from Chandler, Arizona, is averaging 12.2 points over the Cowboys’ last four games after reaching double figures in just two of the first nine. His 3-point percentage during the last four games? 51.7.
“He’s really cerebral,” UW first-year coach Jeff Linder said. “Some day, you’ll have to ask him to do some of his magic tricks. He’s like David Copperfield. But he just has kind of an artistic mind, kind of a magician mind, and you can see that offensively.”
Being able to stay on the floor for practice and games has helped.
DuSell and fellow freshman Marcus Williams initially signed with Linder at Northern Colorado but ultimately followed their coach once Linder got the job at UW last March. DuSell arrived on campus late last summer, but Linder said DuSell had “awful luck” with coronavirus-related issues, which cost DuSell roughly two months’ worth of team activities despite never contracting COVID.
“Whether that’s having to quarantine so we can get going or the pauses or the contact tracing, he’s been out almost nearly 60 days since July,” Linder said. “And so I think you saw a little bit early on, that number of days being missed, it really put him behind the other freshmen who didn’t have nearly as many days sitting out. For him to just stick with it, he’s a guy that I knew from a talent standpoint whether that was at Northern Colorado where he was going to come or here, he’s just a really good offensive player.”
DuSell has come off the bench in all but one game this season, though his minutes have increased recently. After playing just four minutes in UW’s last non-conference game against Omaha and averaging 5.5 minutes n the first two Mountain West games against Fresno State, DuSell has played at least 16 minutes in each of the last four games and logged a season-high 30 in Monday’s win.
UW (8-5, 2-4 Mountain West) will go for its first winning streak in conference play when Nevada (10-5, 5-3) visits the Arena-Auditorium on Friday to begin a two-game series, and DuSell figures to continue getting his share of playing time. Linder said he senses DuSell is more comfortable now that he’s got nearly half a collegiate season under his belt -- and not just on the offensive end.
“I think the thing he’s really given us is probably, on the defensive end, he’s been our best defensive player on the perimeter,” Linder said. “He’s done a really good job in the ball screens and just being a guy that’s taken a lot of pride in trying to guard the other team’s best perimeter player.”
