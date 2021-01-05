After rare lopsided loss, Wyoming looking to respond 'the right way'

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s men’s basketball team will have some extra time to prepare for its next game against Boise State. When it rolls around, the Cowboys will do something they’ve rarely had to do so far this season: Play after a loss.
UW’s six-game winning streak came to a screeching halt Monday night in California’s Central Valley with an 81-61 loss to Fresno State. The Cowboys shot a season-low 39% from the field, and the Mountain West’s highest-scoring team mustered its fewest points all season in UW’s first double-digit loss since also losing by 20 at Utah State last February.
UW (7-2, 1-1 Mountain West) didn’t come away from its trip to Fresno empty handed. The Cowboys won the teams’ first matchup Saturday to split the two-game series, but Monday’s loss doubled as a sobering reminder that this young UW team still has plenty of work to do.
“It’s going to be a learning experience for us,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “It’s one of those deals where, as a young team, you’re going to have these moments. Now we’re just going to have to see. It’s easy to respond when you win. Now, OK, we lost a game. How are we going to be? Are we still going to pick each other up?”
There were some positives that Linder took away from the loss, particularly on the offensive end.
Despite the off shooting night, which included just a 29-percent clip from 3-point range, UW got plenty of quality looks. With Fresno (3-3, 1-3) making it a point to extend its defense beyond the 3-point line against what has been the Mountain West’s top 3-point shooting team all season, the Cowboys countered by putting the ball on the deck and often getting into the paint.
Of UW’s 57 field-goal attempts, more than 70% of them (40) were from 2-point range with many of them being high-percentage shots near the rim. The Cowboys also drew 21 fouls and shot 18 free throws, but failing to finish those shots was a theme.
UW made just 42% of its shots from inside the 3-point line and connected on just 12 of its free throws, including just five makes on 10 attempts in the first half.
“I thought in the first half, we got quality looks," Linder said. "At the end of the day, as coaches, my job is to put them in position to make those shots. And as players, they’ve got to make them. It wasn’t like it was for a lack of effort or trying, but just for whatever reason, the ball doesn’t decide to go in. And that’s basketball.
“That’s also where your defense, on the nights when you shoot 38%, how are you going to find ways to win that game? That’s the hard part with a younger team. When the offense isn’t clicking, which there will be a lot of those nights, how are you going to find a way to win? You’ve got to do it on the defensive end.”
Which has been a consistent struggle for UW all season, particularly against bigger teams.
The Cowboys don’t have much bulk in the frontcourt anyway, but the issue has been exacerbated with UW currently down some of its bigs. Sophomore forward Eoin Nelson, who sustained an injury to his lower left leg before the Fresno series and watched both games from the bench, will be evaluated once the team arrives back in Wyoming. The Cowboys also continue to wait for freshman center Graham Ike (ACL surgery), who Linder said is as good of post defender as anyone on UW’s roster, to be medically cleared for competition, which should happen later this season.
“In time, we’ll get him back, which will help the cause," Linder said. "And hopefully we can get Eoin back."
With Hunter Thompson (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) being the only player in the current rotation taller than 6-8, opposing teams have feasted inside. Fresno 7-footer Orlando Robinson was the latest to do so, finishing with a career-high 33 points and 13 rebounds in Monday’s game. He combined for 48 points in both games as the Bulldogs outscored UW 84-50 in the paint for the series.
That’s not Linder’s primary concern, though. In fact, the Cowboys’ defensive game plan is often geared toward allowing the opposing team’s primary big to get his and clamping down on everyone else, but that didn’t happen Monday. Forward Christian Gray also had a career night, making 7 of 9 shots to add 17 points for Fresno. Jordan Campbell and Kyle Harding came off the bench to combine for 15 points as the Bulldogs shot 54% from the floor.
Gray also pulled down nine rebounds, contributing to Fresno’s plus-17 advantage on the boards (42-25). Twelve of those came on the offensive glass leading to 14 second-chance points.
“I didn’t think it was necessarily just all Orlando Robinson,” Linder said. “You look at the stat sheet, and Christian Gray finished with 17 and nine. That’s where we’ve got to do a better job of keeping guys off the glass and not allowing second-chance opportunities. And that’s what happened in the second half.”
UW has a full week to work on itself before starting its first home series of the conference slate against the Broncos. That series will begin Monday at the Arena-Auditorium, starting the most daunting stretch of games on the Cowboys’ schedule.
Eight of UW’s next 12 games will come against teams in the top 90 of the NET rankings, including series against San Diego State (38), Colorado State (44) and Utah State (87). Boise State, which sits alone in first place in the Mountain West standings heading into its series against Air Force on Wednesday, has the highest NET ranking of any team in the conference at No. 13.
For perspective, UW has yet to play a team in the top 200, but Linder doesn’t expect the Cowboys to shy away from the competition after a loss. In fact, Wyoming’s coach said he expects Monday’s wake-up call to have the opposite effect on his team.
“Sometimes you don’t realize it until it slaps you in the face and you’re like, ‘OK, this is what the Mountain West is about,’” Linder said. “We’ll learn from it, we’ll get better, and I think those guys will respond the right way. It’s easy to respond after you’ve won seven games, but after a loss, how are you going to get better? And we’ve got to get better in a hurry because we’ve got a good Boise State team coming here in about seven days.”
