After rare lopsided loss, Wyoming looking to respond 'the right way'

There were some positives that Linder took away from the loss, particularly on the offensive end.

Despite the off shooting night, which included just a 29-percent clip from 3-point range, UW got plenty of quality looks. With Fresno (3-3, 1-3) making it a point to extend its defense beyond the 3-point line against what has been the Mountain West’s top 3-point shooting team all season, the Cowboys countered by putting the ball on the deck and often getting into the paint.

Of UW’s 57 field-goal attempts, more than 70% of them (40) were from 2-point range with many of them being high-percentage shots near the rim. The Cowboys also drew 21 fouls and shot 18 free throws, but failing to finish those shots was a theme.

UW made just 42% of its shots from inside the 3-point line and connected on just 12 of its free throws, including just five makes on 10 attempts in the first half.

“I thought in the first half, we got quality looks," Linder said. "At the end of the day, as coaches, my job is to put them in position to make those shots. And as players, they’ve got to make them. It wasn’t like it was for a lack of effort or trying, but just for whatever reason, the ball doesn’t decide to go in. And that’s basketball.