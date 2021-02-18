After recent 'rough patch', Wyoming's Hunter Thompson breaks out in timely fashion

Thompson was one of six UW players to finish in double figures, but it wasn’t just his scoring that made a difference. Thompson also pulled down five rebounds -- more than his season average of 3.8 -- including three on the offensive end.

Two of those came during a crucial stretch late in the second half with the Cowboys facing a seven-point deficit, their largest of the game. Thompson rebounded Xavier DuSell’s missed 3 before DuSell eventually turned the second chance into an old-fashioned three-point opportunity with a hoop and the harm.

DuSell missed the free throw, but Thompson corralled it and eventually found Marcus Williams, whose ensuing layup got the Cowboys within a possession. The sequence sparked a 12-4 spurt that put UW in position to force overtime.

Thompson’s effort combined with that of Kwane Marble II (career-high 12 boards) and Hunter Maldonado (five offensive rebounds) helped UW pull down a season-high 13 offensive rebounds that the Cowboys turned into 12 second-chance points. Thompson also took a charge late that “essentially ended the game,” DeWeese said.