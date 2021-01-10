After sharing bench with him for 6 seasons, Wyoming's Linder set to coach against Boise State's Rice for first time

Linder said he certainly wouldn’t be the offensive coach he is without Rice’s decision to give Linder autonomy over the Broncos’ offense once Rice hired him in 2010 when Boise State was still a member of the Western Athletic Conference. His teams now well-known for their positionless basketball that often spaces the floor with five shooters, Linder first implemented that European style at Boise State, where Rice put Linder in charge of the Broncos’ offensive game plans.

Boise State finished in the top 3 in scoring in the WAC and the Mountain West in all but one season with Linder on staff. The Broncos also made a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances during Linder’s time in Boise, including their most recent one 2015.

“The biggest thing from Leon was, which is hard for a lot of head coaches, Leon is very comfortable knowing that he doesn’t know everything,” said Linder, who spent his last three seasons at Boise State as associate head coach. “He’s done an unbelievable job of hiring assistant coaches that fill in in terms of making up for things that he’s not as good at.

