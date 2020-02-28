Allen Edwards' message 'doesn't change' as UW's season nears the end

LARAMIE -- Wyoming has one game left in the regular season. And barring an improbable run to the Mountain West Tournament championship, another lost season for the Cowboys will end in Las Vegas next week.
It’s possible the end of a tenure could come with it.
UW will head to Fresno State on Saturday on the heels of more futility. The Cowboys not only lost their 30th game against MW competition in the last two seasons with their 73-68 setback to Nevada on Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium, but also went an entire season without winning a league game on their home floor.
UW athletic director Tom Burman was adamant after last season that significant improvement was needed following an eight-win campaign. Yet if the the Cowboys (7-22, 2-15 MW) aren’t able to spoil Fresno State’s (10-18, 6-11) Senior Night, they’ll finish last in the MW standings for the first time since joining the conference in 1999. And if UW can’t find another win this season, the Cowboys will fail to even match last year’s win total.
UW’s continued struggles coupled with a steady decline in attendance have prompted questions about Allen Edwards’ job security. Edwards, who’s in his fourth season at the helm, won 44 games in his first two seasons -- the most for any UW men’s basketball coach in his first two years -- but the Cowboys have followed that with back-to-back 20-loss seasons. The last time UW suffered that many losses in consecutive seasons (2009-11), Burman made a coaching change.
Yet amid all the losing and all the noise, Edwards said he hasn’t wavered in his commitment to the task at hand.
“My message has never changed. It never changed,” Edwards said. “I’ve always said since Day 1, win or lose, you get back up and you get ready to play your next game. Your next game is your most important game.”
Despite injuries (Austin Mueller, Tyler Morman) and illnesses (Hunter Thompson) in the frontcourt that forced the Cowboys to go smaller and younger than they’d like to at some positions, UW hasn’t played like a team ready to throw in the towel.
The Cowboys have been dealt their share of lopsided losses, particularly by teams at or near the top of the MW standings. But UW had late leads on UNLV and Boise State in home losses and played Nevada nip and tuck on the road in the teams’ first meeting back in January in a one-point loss.
The Cowboys led rival Colorado State by 19 points in the second half in their own building before collapsing in a 77-70 setback on Feb. 15. Last weekend, UW traveled to Air Force and knocked off the Falcons to snap a four-game skid before again pushing Nevada to the brink in the rematch earlier this week. Hunter Maldonado had a look at a game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds.
With eight of the nine players in UW’s rotation being freshmen or sophomores, the Cowboys are still going through the process of learning how to finish competitive games. And until there aren’t any games left to play, they won’t be deterred from working on it.
“Get better every day,” senior guard Jake Hendricks said. “Come in with a winning mindset and get a win on Saturday and go make some noise in the Mountain West Tournament if we can.”
As long as he’s the Cowboys’ coach, Edwards will continue to work right alongside his players.
“As the leader, these guys have never seen a crack in me. I’ve never cracked,” Edwards said. “I’ve never shown defeat. Whether it’s practice or getting ready for the next game in my preparation, these guys will always tell you there’s never been a time they have been out there on the floor and were unaware of what we needed to do to win the basketball game. The message doesn’t change. We just continue to fight.”
