Allen Edwards' message 'doesn't change' as UW's season nears the end

Yet amid all the losing and all the noise, Edwards said he hasn’t wavered in his commitment to the task at hand.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“My message has never changed. It never changed,” Edwards said. “I’ve always said since Day 1, win or lose, you get back up and you get ready to play your next game. Your next game is your most important game.”

Despite injuries (Austin Mueller, Tyler Morman) and illnesses (Hunter Thompson) in the frontcourt that forced the Cowboys to go smaller and younger than they’d like to at some positions, UW hasn’t played like a team ready to throw in the towel.

The Cowboys have been dealt their share of lopsided losses, particularly by teams at or near the top of the MW standings. But UW had late leads on UNLV and Boise State in home losses and played Nevada nip and tuck on the road in the teams’ first meeting back in January in a one-point loss.

The Cowboys led rival Colorado State by 19 points in the second half in their own building before collapsing in a 77-70 setback on Feb. 15. Last weekend, UW traveled to Air Force and knocked off the Falcons to snap a four-game skid before again pushing Nevada to the brink in the rematch earlier this week. Hunter Maldonado had a look at a game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds.