Allen Edwards on his job status, future at Wyoming: 'That's out of my hands'

“When we won (the MW Tournament) in 2015 with Larry Nance, that was a senior-led group with one junior in Josh Adams. Everybody remembers Larry Nance as a senior and remembers Josh as a senior or a junior. But we tend to forget what they were as freshmen and sophomores, and that’s what this group is going through. They’re going through some beatings. They’re going through some learning.”

But Edwards said his team makes a point not to use all that youth as an excuse this deep in the season. And regardless of the circumstances, Edwards has seemingly been on the clock since the end of last season when UW athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune that “dramatic improvement” needed to be made this season. Burman made it clear then his expectation is for the Cowboys to compete in the upper half of the conference.

“A situation like this is not acceptable,” Burman said last March. “And I think Wyoming is occasionally a place that can ring the bell like we did four years ago when we won the (conference) tournament with Larry Nance and that crew. In our history that hasn’t happened very often, but that’s our goals.”