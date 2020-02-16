Allen Edwards on his job status, future at Wyoming: 'That's out of my hands'

LARAMIE -- Allen Edwards recently got a call from one of his coaching peers.
It was Leon Rice, the longtime coach at Boise State who reached out to Wyoming’s coach following the Broncos’ 67-62 win over UW earlier this month. Edwards said the nature of the conversation was that of encouragement and empathy from Rice, whose team dipped from 23 wins two seasons ago to a 13-20 campaign last season that included just seven Mountain West victories with a younger roster.
“He said, ‘I know how you’re feeling. I know where you’re at. We were going through the same thing you guys are going through this year,’” Edwards said.
Except Rice’s situation at Boise has never been quite as dire as what Edwards is dealing with at UW, which continues to go through one of its roughest stretches in program history under its fourth-year coach. Those 13 wins last season matched the fewest for Rice during his 10-year tenure at Boise while he’s never won fewer than three conference games in a season.
Boise is 17-9 this season and tied for second place in the MW standings heading into its tilt with No. 4 San Diego State on Sunday -- a far cry from where UW has found itself in the league’s pecking order recently.
The Cowboys have combined to win just one more game the last two seasons than Rice did in his worst season at Boise. They need to win half of their remaining conference games against Utah State, Air Force, Nevada and Fresno State to reach three league wins or else they’ll finish with the worst record in the league after posting the second-worst a season ago.
UW won just four league games last season, with two of those coming against the only team that finished below it, San Jose State. The Cowboys snapped a 10-game skid to begin conference play this season with a win over SJSU on Feb. 1 but have lost three straight since, the latter being as excruciating as any of the setbacks the last two seasons.
Leading Colorado State by 19 points with a little more than 14 minutes left in its home building Saturday, UW looked poised to avenge an 11-point loss to the Rams in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 4 and earn a season split with its archrival. But the Cowboys’ lead was down to single digits just two minutes later and gone with 39 seconds left when Kris Martin hit a 3-pointer to put CSU up 72-70.
The Rams ended the game on a 15-0 run for a 77-70 win that sent UW to its 29th loss in 34 games against MW competition dating back to the 2017-18 season and sent many of the 4,135 fans inside the Arena-Auditorium home stunned. It also brought questions about Edwards’ job security.
Asked afterward if he felt UW’s athletic administration would give him more time past this season to try to get things turned around, Edwards said, “That’s out of my hands to be honest with you.”
UW’s six wins this season are two fewer than last season when the Cowboys posted their lowest win total since the 1972-73 season (9-17) and set a record for losses (24). But Edwards said the last two seasons shouldn’t be lumped together since the circumstances are different.
A season ago, UW lost seven players for all or part of the season to injuries and other attrition, leaving the Cowboys with a seven-man rotation at one point that included three freshmen. Injuries have cost forwards Austin Mueller (knee) and Tyler Morman (concussion) the rest of this season, but youth, Edwards said, is the primary reason why the Cowboys have taken their lumps this time around.
Guards Jake Hendricks and A.J. Banks are the only seniors on the roster while 60 percent of the Cowboys’ starting lineup is comprised of freshmen and sophomores. With seven players in UW’s rotation being sophomores and freshmen, including leading scorer Hunter Maldonado, those classes have accounted for 75.1 percent of UW’s scoring and 68 percent of the rebounding this season.
“When we get into this recruiting game, I’m looking more at character than I am at talent because of our scenario here,” Edwards said. “Bringing guys in that want to represent the University of Wyoming in the right way on and off the floor. And my thing was this is a build job. This is not a win-right-away job. No disrespect to us, but this is not San Diego State, UNLV and New Mexico.
“When we won (the MW Tournament) in 2015 with Larry Nance, that was a senior-led group with one junior in Josh Adams. Everybody remembers Larry Nance as a senior and remembers Josh as a senior or a junior. But we tend to forget what they were as freshmen and sophomores, and that’s what this group is going through. They’re going through some beatings. They’re going through some learning.”
But Edwards said his team makes a point not to use all that youth as an excuse this deep in the season. And regardless of the circumstances, Edwards has seemingly been on the clock since the end of last season when UW athletic director Tom Burman told the Star-Tribune that “dramatic improvement” needed to be made this season. Burman made it clear then his expectation is for the Cowboys to compete in the upper half of the conference.
“A situation like this is not acceptable,” Burman said last March. “And I think Wyoming is occasionally a place that can ring the bell like we did four years ago when we won the (conference) tournament with Larry Nance and that crew. In our history that hasn’t happened very often, but that’s our goals.”
While UW has been slightly more competitive this season -- the Cowboys’ average margin of defeat in league games is 13.1 points compared to 17.9 a season ago -- progress hasn’t been made in the win-loss columns. The loss to CSU assured Wyoming of losing 20 games in consecutive seasons for the just the second time in program history. The only other time that happened was when the Cowboys combined to lose 42 games during the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.
Burman made a coaching change then, relieving Heath Schroyer of his duties before eventually bringing Larry Shyatt back for a second stint on the Cowboys’ bench. It’s the only time during his 14-year tenure as athletic director that Burman has fired a basketball coach (Edwards, then an assistant, was promoted when Shyatt resigned following the 2015-16 season).
“With the administration, it’s not like I’m hiding from them or they’re hiding from me,” Edwards said. “We see each other. Tom stops in. … We still communicate at the end of the day.”
Edwards has one year left on a five-year contract that runs through April 30, 2021, but whether he gets to see it through to the end remains to be seen. Coaches are in the scoreboard business, but Edwards reiterated he won’t take any shortcuts in his efforts to get UW on the winning side of it more often.
“I go to sleep fine every night because I’m doing it the right way and bringing in the right kids,” Edwards said. “No issues off the floor. Doing great in school. And they have great attitudes. So if you’re talking about building something, I think that’s how you build it. If we’re saying we just want to win, then maybe (I’ll be gone). But that’s just not who I am. I’m trying to do it the right way.”
