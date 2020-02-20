Analysis: History, attendance could indicate future direction of UW's basketball program

Help needed

The cure is winning, but regardless who the Cowboys’ coach is heading into next season, he’ll have to hit the recruiting trail to find more talent that can help them in that effort.

Hunter Maldonado, who’s fourth in the MW in scoring (16.7 points per game) and also leads the Cowboys in rebounds and assists, is a nice piece to build around with two years of eligibility left, but UW is last in the league in scoring and next to last in field-goal percentage. The Cowboys are also going on five straight seasons of being the league’s worst rebounding team (a staggering minus-8.8 rebounding margin this season), and taking care of the ball has been an issue throughout Edwards’ tenure. UW is committing 13 turnovers a game -- fourth-most in the league -- and has averaged at least that many in each of the last four seasons.