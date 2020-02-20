Analysis: History, attendance could indicate future direction of UW's basketball program

LARAMIE -- The losses continue to mount for Wyoming.
The latest came in the form of a 78-58 setback at Utah State on Wednesday, which counted as the Cowboys’ 21st loss this season and 45th in the last two. It was also a reminder of just how wide the gap is between UW and many of its Mountain West counterparts.
Just five years removed from a MW Tournament championship, the Cowboys are 5-29 against league competition the last two seasons and have just one conference win this season with three regular-season games left. UW is a combined 0-9 against the top 5 teams in the league standings. There was a one-point loss at Nevada on Jan. 14 that went back and forth throughout, but the Cowboys lost those nine games by an average of 12.7 points.
UW’s average margin of defeat in conference games is 13.6 points, which is an improvement from last season’s 17.9 average when mass attrition took a toll on the Cowboys. But it’s not anything to write home about, particularly when some of those games were winnable.
UW lost a seven-point lead in the final 1 minute, 25 seconds of regulation in an overtime loss to UNLV on Jan. 11. The Cowboys led Boise State with less than 6 minutes left at home on Feb. 4 but made just three baskets the rest of the way in a 67-62 loss. The most egregious setback may have come this past weekend against the Cowboys’ most bitter rival, one that only further fanned the flames under UW coach Allen Edwards’ seat.
Chatter about Edwards’ job security has lingered since the end of last season when his boss, UW athletic director Tom Burman, made it clear there needed to be significant improvement after the Cowboys won just eight games -- the kind of season Burman called unacceptable. After UW blew a 19-point lead in the final 14 minutes against Colorado State at home Saturday in a 77-70 loss that gave the Rams a season sweep in the Border War series, Edwards, who’s in his fourth season at the helm, was asked if it's gotten to a point where he feels like he's coaching for his job.
"That's out of my hands, to be honest with you," Edwards said.
As long as Edwards is employed as UW’s head men’s basketball coach, it would be unfair to speculate about possible replacements. But there are some telltale signs that may indicate which direction Burman will go with the program once another lost season likely concludes at the MW Tournament next month.
Deja vu
First, let’s go back to those 21 losses UW has on the season. They come on the heels of last season’s 24-loss campaign, marking only the second time in program history the Cowboys have experienced consecutive 20-loss seasons.
Burman was also the athletic director the first time it happened from 2009-11 and made a coaching change then. UW was on its way to its second straight 21-loss season during the 2010-11 campaign when Burman relieved Heath Schroyer of his duties late in the year. Schroyer was also in his fourth season as the Cowboys’ coach and had a winning season the year before the back-to-back 20-loss seasons just like Edwards, who won 43 games in his first seasons after taking over for Larry Shyatt and led UW to a College Basketball Invitational tournament title in 2017.
But all of the momentum the Cowboys’ program built in Edwards’ first two years is gone. With a roster comprised primarily of Edwards’ recruits, UW has won just 23.7 percent of its games and 14.7 percent of its league games the last two seasons heading into Saturday’s tilt at Air Force. If the Cowboys lose that one, they’ll be assured of a last-place finish in the league.
All the losing has dwindled support from UW fans, many of whom aren’t as interested in attending games at the Arena-Auditorium as in years past. UW is drawing an average of just 3,174 fans for home games. Only Air Force (2,183) and San Jose State (1,596) are averaging a lower turnout in the MW this season, according to official league statistics.
It’s a significant dip from UW’s average attendance of 3,961 last season and easily the lowest of Edwards’ tenure. The Cowboys drew 4,571 fans on average during Edwards’ first season, according to the NCAA’s official attendance numbers. That number increased to 5,009 for the 2017-18 season, which was slightly less than what UW averaged during Shyatt’s final season in 2015-16 (5,481).
Fewer tickets being sold means less money. Men’s basketball is not a revenue sport at UW, but for an athletic department that already operates in the bottom half of the MW with a budget hovering around $40 million, falling further in the red likely isn’t something UW can afford moving forward.
Help needed
The cure is winning, but regardless who the Cowboys’ coach is heading into next season, he’ll have to hit the recruiting trail to find more talent that can help them in that effort.
Hunter Maldonado, who’s fourth in the MW in scoring (16.7 points per game) and also leads the Cowboys in rebounds and assists, is a nice piece to build around with two years of eligibility left, but UW is last in the league in scoring and next to last in field-goal percentage. The Cowboys are also going on five straight seasons of being the league’s worst rebounding team (a staggering minus-8.8 rebounding margin this season), and taking care of the ball has been an issue throughout Edwards’ tenure. UW is committing 13 turnovers a game -- fourth-most in the league -- and has averaged at least that many in each of the last four seasons.
Forwards Austin Mueller and Tyler Morman will return from injuries next season to join a young nucleus that includes freshmen guards Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster, both of whom have started multiple games this season. But the Cowboys’ top 3-point threat, Jake Hendricks, and one of their better defenders, A.J. Banks, are both seniors. And assuming every underclassman returns next season, Morman and fellow bigs Hunter Thompson and Javier Turner would be the only players on the roster 6-foot-9 or taller.
In other words, the Cowboys need more shooters, ball handlers, rebounders and rim protectors because there simply aren’t enough of them on a roster that’s ranked 335th out of 353 Division I teams in adjusted offensive efficiency and 317th in tempo, according to kenpom.com.
Edwards, who's in his ninth season at UW (the first five as Shyatt's assistant), has one year left on his employment contract. Whether he gets the chance to try to coach UW out of its funk or Burman decides to leave that task to someone else remains to be seen.
It's hard, though, to ignore the signs.
