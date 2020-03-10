Analysis: Increasing talent level should be top priority for Wyoming's next coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Either way, a closer look at the totality of the Cowboys’ performance during their two-year struggle makes it equally as evident that bringing in more talent to help should be at the top of the next coach’s to-do list.

UW shot a blistering 44.1 percent from 3-point range and averaged 78.6 points during its Cinderella run in Las Vegas, a small sample size that was the exception rather than the norm. The Cowboys finished the regular season last in the MW in scoring and next to last in field-goal percentage and 3-point field-goal percentage just two years removed from having the league’s fourth-highest scoring team with Justin James, Hayden Dalton and Alan Herndon -- three all-conference players -- on the roster.

Even with James, who’s now with the Sacramento Kings after finishing third on UW’s all-time scoring list, on the roster last season, the Cowboys finished last in scoring, next to last in field-goal percentage and eighth in 3-point shooting on their way to eight wins. Mass attrition that whittled UW’s rotation to seven scholarship players at one point played a part in that, but more trends show even more problem areas that need to be addressed.