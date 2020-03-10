Analysis: Increasing talent level should be top priority for Wyoming's next coach

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s men’s basketball program is starting over at the top again.
UW athletic director Tom Burman announced Monday that Allen Edwards, after four seasons at the helm, would not be retained as head coach. After some of the worst seasons in program history from a win-loss standpoint, Edwards finished his tenure with a 44.1 winning percentage (60-76) that was even worse in Mountain West play (24-48).
So now Burman is looking for another basketball coach, a search that, according to a release from the school, will span the nation.
It’s the third search he’s done for a men’s basketball coach since taking over as athletic director in 2007. He first relieved Steve McClain of his duties that spring and hired Heath Schroyer, who was fired less than four years later in the midst of back-to-back 20-loss seasons. He brought back former UW coach Larry Shyatt in 2011 and then promoted Edwards, then an assistant, when Shyatt resigned following the 2015-16 season -- just one season removed from the Cowboys’ most recent NCAA Tournament appearance.
Whoever ends up getting the job this time will be UW’s third coach in six seasons and fourth in the last 11. There’s yeoman’s work to do to meet Burman’s expectations of competing in the top half of the Mountain West again given UW has combined to win 17 games the last two seasons and has lost 33 of its last 41 against league competition, but there’s no denying the new coach will have a budding nucleus to work with.
UW had a couple of injuries in the frontcourt, but this season’s nine-win campaign could be chalked up to youth as much as anything else. The Cowboys are losing just two seniors in guards Jake Hendricks and A.J. Banks, and by the time the season ended, UW’s rotation included five scholarship sophomores and two true freshmen.
Third-year sophomore Hunter Maldonado, the Cowboys' only all-league player, is the most complete player on the roster as he led UW in scoring (15.8 points per game), rebounding (5.8) and assists (4.0). Hunter Thompson is a pick-and-pop big that finished third on the team in scoring (7.8), and sophomore wing TJ Taylor, who was a starter for more than half the season, showed some flashes with 6.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
The biggest strides, though, seemed to be made by freshmen Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster. A scoring machine in high school, Foster arrived at UW amid more fanfare after being named Colorado’s Gatorade Player of the Year during his senior year at Smoky Hill High, but Marble was inserted into the starting lineup late in the season and became arguably the Cowboys’ most consistent scorer, averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games. The 6-foot-6 guard upped that to 19.6 points in last week’s Mountain West Tournament to earn a spot on the All-Tournament team.
Of course, assuming every underclassman on the roster will be back next season given the circumstances is more wishful thinking than reality. Coaching changes are usually followed by attrition as some players transfer elsewhere given their current school no longer employs the coach that recruited them.
Either way, a closer look at the totality of the Cowboys’ performance during their two-year struggle makes it equally as evident that bringing in more talent to help should be at the top of the next coach’s to-do list.
UW shot a blistering 44.1 percent from 3-point range and averaged 78.6 points during its Cinderella run in Las Vegas, a small sample size that was the exception rather than the norm. The Cowboys finished the regular season last in the MW in scoring and next to last in field-goal percentage and 3-point field-goal percentage just two years removed from having the league’s fourth-highest scoring team with Justin James, Hayden Dalton and Alan Herndon -- three all-conference players -- on the roster.
Even with James, who’s now with the Sacramento Kings after finishing third on UW’s all-time scoring list, on the roster last season, the Cowboys finished last in scoring, next to last in field-goal percentage and eighth in 3-point shooting on their way to eight wins. Mass attrition that whittled UW’s rotation to seven scholarship players at one point played a part in that, but more trends show even more problem areas that need to be addressed.
The Cowboys have gone five straight seasons with the worst rebounding margin in the league, exposing UW’s general lack of girth on the interior. Season-ending concussions to junior college transfer Tyler Morman, whom UW recruited specifically to help in that department, contributed to this season’s struggles on the glass. However, it was worse than it’s ever been during that span with the Cowboys nearly getting outrebounded by double digits on a per-game basis (minus-8.9). Maldonado, the second guard to lead UW in rebounding in as many seasons, was the only Cowboy to average at least five rebounds.
And then there are turnovers, which were a bugaboo throughout Edwards’ tenure. The MW Tournament was also an anomaly for UW in that department as the Cowboys took care of the ball better than they had all season (7.3 turnovers per game). UW still averaged 12.7 on the year and averaged at least that many each of the last four seasons.
Perhaps the natural step expected to be taken by UW’s youngsters in their development lends itself to more offense in the future. Maybe Morman comes back healthy next season and becomes the presence on the glass the Cowboys desperately need, and maybe new leadership can better get the message of valuing possessions across.
But as the numbers suggest, UW needs more shooters, rebounders, ball handlers and rim protectors if the Cowboys are going to start moving back up the league standings because there aren’t enough of them on the roster.
Who will Burman task with recruiting those additions and then coaching them up? The speculation is rampant.
Former Colorado State and Nebraska coach Tim Miles, who led those schools to seven combined postseason appearances, including one NCAA Tournament each, may be the most frequent name mentioned for the job given his previous experience in the MW and his coaching ties to this region of the country, though Miles reportedly isn’t interested in coming to UW. Another name circulating is Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder, a former Boise State assistant who’s led the Bears to 69 wins (and counting) the last three seasons.
North Florida’s Matt Driscoll, a former UW assistant, is another coach that ESPN has reported as a potential replacement for Edwards. Whoever it ends up being, he’ll have three scholarships available for the 2020 recruiting cycle after UW failed to sign any players during the early signing period.
More spots could open up should any current players decide to transfer once the new coach is hired. He’ll need to work quickly to maximize those spots for a program that needs all the help it can get.
