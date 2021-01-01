Analysis: What we know about Wyoming hoops -- and what we don't -- as Mountain West play begins

“I think we need to work on keeping the big men off the glass and having five people rebounding on the defensive end, holding teams to less 3s and just picking it up with more intensity on the defensive end,” Marble said.

Can UW continue to pull out close games?

Through seven games, the Cowboys have shown they do enough things well and enough things not so well that it’s hard to envision this group of Pokes being involved in many blowouts in league play.

A road series at San Diego State will be tough. So will a home series with Boise State next week. But can UW continue to make the necessary plays in tight games to come out on the winning side?

Doing it against Incarnate Word, Utah Valley and Omaha is one thing. Being able to do it against the likes of SDSU, Boise, Utah State and Colorado State is another. The combined record of UW’s conference opponents entering the weekend? 47-28.

Fresno State has been limited to four games so far because of the pandemic. The Bulldogs were just swept by Colorado State in their MW-opening series. But UW will be playing Fresno on the road, and the Bulldogs have won their only two home games.