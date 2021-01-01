Analysis: What we know about Wyoming hoops -- and what we don't -- as Mountain West play begins

LARAMIE -- After a two-week layoff, Wyoming men’s basketball team will finally get back on the court this weekend.
The Cowboys are bringing a wave of momentum into the Mountain West portion of their schedule, which begins Saturday with a road series at Fresno State. UW won six of its first seven games and ended its non-conference slate on a five-game winning streak, the last one coming Dec. 17 against Omaha.
It’s a much different feel for the Cowboys under first-year coach Jeff Linder than the last two seasons when they combined for just 17 wins. But UW hasn’t been perfect, and questions still linger as the Cowboys brace for a schedule that’s going to stiffen considerably over the next two months.
Here’s what we know -- and what we don’t -- about this Wyoming team as conference play begins:
UW can score with anybody
This team isn’t like the last two UW has had when it comes to putting the ball in the basket, which is a good thing for the Cowboys.
In fact, UW has gone from the lowest-scoring team in the Mountain West to one of the nation’s best. UW, which didn’t score more than 66 points a game either of the last two seasons, is pouring in 85.6 points on average. That’s the most in the league and 21st among all Division I teams.
It helps that Hunter Maldonado, Hunter Thompson, Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster are still around, but much of that increase from the 62.7 points UW averaged last season has to do with a roster Linder overhauled in the offseason, which includes far more shooters than the Cowboys had a season ago.
Half of UW’s four double-digit scorers are newcomers. That includes true freshman Marcus Williams, UW’s top scorer at 17.9 points per game. The Cowboys also have four regulars shooting at least 39% from 3-point range, including junior college transfer Drake Jeffries, who’s second in the Mountain West at 42.9%.
UW also leads the conference in 3-point shooting and field-goal percentage at 38.4% and 47.8%, respectively. The Cowboys were in the bottom 3 of both categories last season, another indication what they’re doing offensively this season isn’t a fluke.
UW’s bench is a strength
More shooters and more scorers means more weapons that UW’s opponents have had to account for, and they’re not limited to the starting five.
UW has a nine-man rotation now that forward Drew LaMont has decided to transfer out of the program, and the Cowboys’ bench has been one of the most productive around. Non-starters have accounted for 35% of their points, and UW is 4-0 when its bench outscores the opponent’s, scoring at least 35 points in all of those games.
A big part of that has been the return of Marble and Foster, who’ve given the Cowboys even more depth after missing the first two games of the season because of coronavirus-related issues. Foster has started the last three games, leaving Jeffries to come off the bench.
It’s a role Jeffries has excelled in. He scored a team-high 21 points in the win over Omaha, has averaged 15 points over the last three games and is averaging 10.4 for the season. Add in Marble, who’s averaging 8.2 points, and freshman guard Xavier DuSell, who’s reached double figures twice, and it makes for the kind of balance that’s hard for opponents to contain.
“I like our versatility,” Linder said. “I think we can score the ball in a lot of different ways. I think we’re going to be hard to guard.”
This team is growing up fast
Much has been made of UW’s youth given all of the turnover. And for good reason.
Of the eight newcomers still on the roster, six are true freshmen (walk-on Terrin Dickey joined the team over the break while center Graham Ike is still working his way back from ACL surgery) and two are junior college transfers. Two of those freshmen, Williams and Jeremiah Oden, are starters.
The group has had to grow up in a hurry.
The Cowboys showed some of their inexperience in coughing up a 21-point lead against Texas Southern in their lone loss to this point. Outside of a 36-point bashing of a winless Mississippi Valley State team to open the season, none of the wins have been cakewalks.
UW’s non-conference opponents have a combined record of 12-38. Yet the Cowboys’ other five victories came by an average of just nine points. UW had to overcome late second-half deficits against Incarnate Word, Oregon State and Utah Valley and held on for a four-point win over Omaha.
In other words, this team has repeatedly been pushed to the brink. The good news is the Pokes have made the necessary plays to win more times than not, and they have a young floor general in Williams that isn’t overwhelmed by the moment. Not only is the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder leading UW in scoring, but he’s also fourth in the Mountain West in assists (4.6 per game).
“To be 6-1 right now with such a young team, I’m just proud of where we’re at right now,” Linder said. “I think we’ve got a lot of room to grow, and we need to grow in a hurry because the competition level will definitely pick up as we make our way into the Mountain West.”
Can UW play consistent defense?
Ask Linder or any of his players what the biggest concern is for the Cowboys, and the answer is a consensus.
“We’ve just got to be better defensively,” Jeffries said. “A lot better.”
As good as the Cowboys have been offensively, it’s been a real struggle at times on the other end of the floor. UW is allowing the third-most points in the Mountain West, and only three teams have been worse in field-goal percentage defense.
“We’ve got to make sure that we continue to improve defensively,” Linder said. “It’s not good enough.”
UW has yielded at least 73 points in all but two games so far, something coaches and players have chalked up to a young team not always playing with the kind of defensive intensity needed on a nightly basis. The Cowboys also lack a real defensive presence at the rim, which has been an issue against bigger teams in the post.
UW is just plus-2 (260-258) on points in the paint this season and has been outscored in the paint 102-64 the last two games. UW is hoping Ike, the biggest body on the roster at 6-9 and 245 pounds, can help with the physicality inside once he’s cleared for competition later this season, but Linder said UW is willing to give up more two-point baskets in exchange for limiting opponents’ damage from 3-point range.
If UW can continue to score the way it has been, it may be a moot point. But that figures to be harder to do against better defensive teams in the Mountain West, so the Cowboys are going to need to get more stops than they’ve been getting to give themselves a chance.
Can UW rebound well enough?
A byproduct of UW’s lack of girth on the interior, cleaning up the glass hasn’t exactly been a strong suit for the Cowboys.
UW’s minus-1.3 rebounding margin is an improvement from its minus-8 differential on the boards last season, but it still ranks eighth in the Mountain West. The Cowboys have lost the rebounding battle in four games this season.
UW is 3-1 in those games, but the Cowboys gave up 19 second-chance points in the loss to Texas Southern. Utah Valley had 17 second-chance points in UW’s five-point win.
Maldonado is UW’s leading rebounder at 7.4 boards a game and Foster is next at four rebounds per game. UW needs more in that department from its one true big that’s currently available, Thompson, who’s pulling down just 3.7 rebounds a night.
But given the way UW’s roster is built this season, any real improvement will likely require a by-committee approach on the glass. The Cowboys don’t have to win the battle of the boards every night, but they don’t need to get bludgeoned, especially if UW insists on playing this many close games.
UW will be tested immediately in that regard by Fresno State, which is one of the better rebounding teams in the league (plus-5.8).
“I think we need to work on keeping the big men off the glass and having five people rebounding on the defensive end, holding teams to less 3s and just picking it up with more intensity on the defensive end,” Marble said.
Can UW continue to pull out close games?
Through seven games, the Cowboys have shown they do enough things well and enough things not so well that it’s hard to envision this group of Pokes being involved in many blowouts in league play.
A road series at San Diego State will be tough. So will a home series with Boise State next week. But can UW continue to make the necessary plays in tight games to come out on the winning side?
Doing it against Incarnate Word, Utah Valley and Omaha is one thing. Being able to do it against the likes of SDSU, Boise, Utah State and Colorado State is another. The combined record of UW’s conference opponents entering the weekend? 47-28.
Fresno State has been limited to four games so far because of the pandemic. The Bulldogs were just swept by Colorado State in their MW-opening series. But UW will be playing Fresno on the road, and the Bulldogs have won their only two home games.
Some of the experience this UW team already has in close games can only help as the Cowboys enter the teeth of their schedule, but will UW come back to earth some as the competition gets harder? Or will the Cowboys continue to be the surprise team in the Mountain West?