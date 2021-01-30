Another slow start for Wyoming turns into another lopsided loss to San Diego State

In what became its worst loss in more than a calendar year, Wyoming’s men’s basketball team scored a season-low 57 points and shot a season-worst 30% from the field against San Diego State in the teams’ series opener Thursday.
But it was the Cowboys’ defense that was of primary concern to UW coach Jeff Linder.
“Tweaking what you do offensively doesn’t matter if you’re going to let teams shoot 65% in the first half and allow them to shoot 55 for the game,” Linder said then. “Your offense isn’t necessarily the issue. It’s the ability to sit down, guard and compete on the defensive end.”
Not much changed in the rematch for the Cowboys, who experienced a case of deja vu inside Viejas Arena late Saturday night.
UW offered little resistance for the Aztecs’ combination of drivers and shooters, and the Cowboys once again struggled to keep up against SDSU’s smothering defense in a 98-71 loss. The Aztecs swept the series by a combined 57 points, only adding to UW’s years-long misery in SDSU’s home building.
The Cowboys, who dug themselves another steep first-half hole, have lost 14 straight games against the Aztecs at Viejas dating back to 2008. UW will return to the Arena-Auditorium next week, but the schedule won’t get any easier with the Cowboys set to host rival and NCAA Tournament hopeful Colorado State in a two-game series beginning Thursday.
"We're going to keep fighting and scratching," Linder said following Saturday's game. "As a coaching staff, we're going to show up every day and compete. We're going to find the guys who want to compete every day and then, in time, we'll find a way to compete and beat the better teams in this league. But right now, we're about 20 points away. Hopefully it hurts. Hopefully on Monday they'll show up (at practice) and they'll understand that, hey, this is what coach talked about.
"The last two times I was here at Boise State (as an assistant), we won in this gym. So I'm the one guy in this locker room that knows how to win at this level in this league. So you can either fight me about it or you can start listening, look in the mirror and find a way to say, hey, coach is right. We've got to submit and we've got find a way, but we've got to do it together because we're not good enough and not talented enough to where we don't do it together."
Freshman point guard Marcus Williams bounced back from his season-low six points the first time around to finish with a team-high 18 points and six assists Saturday. Kwane Marble II, Jeremiah Oden and Xavier DuSell each added 11 points, but UW never recovered from a start that mirrored what happened 48 hours earlier.
SDSU built a 20-point lead in less than 10 minutes of game time Thursday and needed just 11 minutes, 43 seconds to create that much separation Saturday en route to 51 points at the break. It’s the first time all season UW has allowed 50 first-half points in back-to-back games.
UW trailed by 23 at the half after allowing the Aztecs to shoot 61% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, which was only after SDSU cooled off. The Aztecs, who’ve scored at least 87 points in four straight games, made 13 of their first 19 shots.
"As we started the game, I thanked (San Diego State) coach (Brian) Dutcher," Linder said. "I said, 'Thank you.' He's like, 'What are you thanking me for?' I'm like, 'You just gave me 40 minutes of what I can show our guys for the next six to nine months of what winning looks like at the defensive end of the floor.' Just the habits that hopefully we'll build over time, which we will. In the meantime, there's nothing better than for these guys to see and feel what that was about."
Matt Mitchell led all scorers with 26 points while Keshad Johnson added 15 for the Aztecs, who shot 60.7% for the game and led by as many as 29. And a UW team that began the week with the second-highest scoring offense in the Mountain West again struggled to get open looks from anywhere on the floor against the stingiest defense the league has to offer.
UW shot 43.5% from the floor, including just a 33% clip from 3-point range. The Cowboys rarely had second chances either with SDSU dominating the glass for the second straight game. The Aztecs finished plus-15 (35-20) in rebounding margin and used their pressure to turn UW over 12 more times after forcing the Cowboys into a season-high 16 turnovers Thursday.
"I thought offensively we had some good moments, but you've got to understand with young guys, it's going to be a process," Linder said. "I've got to be patient, but unfortunately the world is not patient. The sooner we figure it out, the better off we're going to be."
Things went from bad to worse for UW when DuSell, who got his second straight start in place of the injured Kenny Foster, fell to the floor in pain with 13:23 left. DuSell gingerly made his way to the Cowboys’ bench while favoring his lower back and never re-entered the game, though the update on UW's freshman guard was perhaps the biggest bright spot afterward for a team that's already down to eight available scholarship players.
"I don't think it's really bad," Linder said. "He said after the game he'll be OK, but I think he tweaked his lower back, which is unfortunate because he was playing really well."
