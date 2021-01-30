Another slow start for Wyoming turns into another lopsided loss to San Diego State

"We're going to keep fighting and scratching," Linder said following Saturday's game. "As a coaching staff, we're going to show up every day and compete. We're going to find the guys who want to compete every day and then, in time, we'll find a way to compete and beat the better teams in this league. But right now, we're about 20 points away. Hopefully it hurts. Hopefully on Monday they'll show up (at practice) and they'll understand that, hey, this is what coach talked about.

"The last two times I was here at Boise State (as an assistant), we won in this gym. So I'm the one guy in this locker room that knows how to win at this level in this league. So you can either fight me about it or you can start listening, look in the mirror and find a way to say, hey, coach is right. We've got to submit and we've got find a way, but we've got to do it together because we're not good enough and not talented enough to where we don't do it together."

Freshman point guard Marcus Williams bounced back from his season-low six points the first time around to finish with a team-high 18 points and six assists Saturday. Kwane Marble II, Jeremiah Oden and Xavier DuSell each added 11 points, but UW never recovered from a start that mirrored what happened 48 hours earlier.