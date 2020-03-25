Arizona guard Xavier Dusell is Wyoming's first commitment of the Jeff Linder era

“To be honest with you, I was fully bought into UNC,” Dusell said. “Him getting offered the job at Wyoming kind of caught everybody off guard I guess. I wasn’t really expecting it, and it wasn’t a part of my plan at all. I was ready to go to UNC.”

It gave Dusell time to ponder his next move. He thought about the conversations he had with Linder before Linder officially made the move, and Dusell eventually asked UNC to release him from his National Letter of Intent. Dusell said UNC released him from his scholarship “a couple of days ago,” which was confirmed by a UNC spokesman Wednesday.

“Definitely in the beginning it was a little bit of a concern, but as I thought about it and everything, every program has to start from somewhere,” Dusell added. “My mentality was why not come and help turn the program around into a winning program like it was back in the day? I’m just excited for the challenge and to bring some Ws to Wyoming.”

Linder’s style of play is also appealing to Dusell given how friendly it is for guards. Linder’s teams have been among the top 3-point shooting squads in the country the last couple of seasons when it comes to attempts and efficiency. UNC, which has shot the second-most 3s of any team in the Big Sky the last two years, finished 10th nationally this season in percentage (38.4).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}