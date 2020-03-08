As decision on Allen Edwards' future looms, Wyoming's players lobby for their coach

Marble followed his tweet with another that only consisted of a hashtag: #KeepOurCoach

UW went through the season with a young roster comprised primarily of freshmen and sophomores. Jake Hendricks and A.J. Banks were the only seniors on this year's team. The Cowboys, who finished last in the league in scoring and rebounding, also lost forwards Austin Mueller (knee) and Tyler Morman (concussion) to season-ending injuries.

Hunter Maldonado, UW's leading scorer and rebounder, also is still a believer in Edwards.

"A great leader and even better person," Maldonado tweeted. "All that fight, grit, and togetherness forged upon hours of work that Coach guided us through. Couldn’t have done what we did without him. We didn’t come out on top but I know he’ll have us ready for next year."

Many of the players' tweets came in response to Edwards' own after the Cowboys' MW Tournament run, one that was as emotional for UW's coach as it was improbable. Edwards fought back tears during an interview with CBS's Evan Washburn following the Cowboys' win over No. 3 seed Nevada on Thursday that put them in the semifinals for the first time since winning the tournament in 2015.

"Just kept fighting, man," a choked-up Edwards said then. "They believe in one another. Proud."

