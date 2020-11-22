As the ideal big for Wyoming hoops, Hunter Thompson looks to take his game to another level

“Defensive rebounding has always been my Achilles heel,” Thompson said. “I’m not naive enough to say the last two years have been the greatest rebounding years for my life. It’s something I really need to work on, so the biggest thing for that is really getting in with our strength coach, Jimmy (Edel), and really working transitioning my strength from upper body to lower body to where I have a more strong base and to where I can move better laterally and I can get off the ground quicker. But also he’s just working with me to where to not take myself out of position when I do and go box out a guy.

“It’s just challenging my feet every day guarding quicker guys and doing stuff with our strength coach. So it’s been a really, really tough offseason for me defensively and just kind of lifting wise.”

Thompson isn’t forgetting about his specialty either.

After redshirting his first year in the program, Thompson burst on the scene during the 2018-19 campaign by leading the Cowboys with a 37.5-percent clip from beyond the 3-point line. But an illness forced him to miss five games, and finding a consistent stroke proved difficult as he bounced in and out of the lineup. His efficiency from beyond the arc dipped to 33%.