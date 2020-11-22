As the ideal big for Wyoming hoops, Hunter Thompson looks to take his game to another level

LARAMIE — Having seen Hunter Thompson’s game up close and personal on more than one occasion, Jeff Linder wants to make one thing clear: Wyoming isn’t about to throw away the mold.
UW’s first-year basketball coach is enamored with Thompson, the Cowboys’ homegrown big. The primary reason for that is rooted in Linder’s belief that the Pine Bluffs native fits like a glove in his offensive system, one that’s more modern in focusing less on positions and more on spacing the floor with shooters at all five spots.
“I know everybody wants Thompson to be this bruiser and banger down low,” Linder said. “That’s just not who he is. I’m not going to be a fool and try to play into his weaknesses and not play into his strengths.”
Where Thompson has excelled halfway through his UW career is on the offensive end of the floor with a skill set that can make him a matchup nightmare. At 6-foot-10, he’s a stretch forward in every sense of the term, often operating on the perimeter with the kind of stroke that’s been almost exclusive to Linder’s guards in recent years.
Since being inserted into the starting lineup during his redshirt freshman season two seasons ago, Thompson has attempted 210 3-pointers. That’s nearly 58% of his career field-goal attempts. For perspective, Linder’s bigs at Northern Colorado, where he coached the previous four seasons, combined to shoot just 78 3s during that span.
Thompson is shooting 35.2% from deep, the highest clip among Mountain West bigs over the last two seasons. And when his shot is on, he’s capable of quickly filling it up. He’s reached double figures in 18 of the 53 games he’s played, including a career-high 25 points against East Tennessee State as a freshman.
Two of Thompson’s games came against Linder’s UNC teams. The Bears won both of those matchups, but Thompson combined for 22 points and made all but one of his four 3s against UNC in 2018. His long-range looks figure to keep coming in Linder’s offense, which ranked in the top 10 nationally in 3-point field-goal attempts and 3-point field-goal percentage last season.
“Having played against Hunter for two years, I pretty much knew his game in and out,” Linder said. “The more that I’ve been around him, the more I know he can really impact the game on the offensive end with not just his ability to shoot the ball but his ability to pass it and to see things.”
Yet Thompson and his coaches know he’s far from a finished product heading into his junior season. The focus during the offseason has been to get his defense caught up with his offense.
As the Cowboys’ de facto center, Thompson is often called on to defend smaller guards in pick-and-roll situations, which he said has been a particular point of emphasis for him.
“Obviously it’s hard for me to guard someone who’s really quick, but I think the biggest thing that we’ve been trying to work on is just being able to defend their first move to where I don’t just get blatantly blown by and it puts our defense in a defensive rotation,” Thompson said.
And while Thompson’s time in the post on offense may be limited to situations where he’s got a mismatch on a smaller defender, it’s not uncommon for him to have to defend down low against bigs who match his stature and have often exceeded his physicality. The combination of quickness and ruggedness from the opposition has affected Thompson’s ability to stay on the floor at times because of foul trouble.
Thompson has averaged 3.2 fouls the last two seasons and has fouled out of eight games. It hasn’t helped his rebounding either. Thompson made marginal strides in that area a season ago, going from 2.9 rebounds per game as a freshman to grabbing 4.1 boards each night as a sophomore, but Thompson said it’s another facet of his game that he’s worked to improve starting in the weight room.
In order to better prepare himself for the rigors of going up against players his own size, Thompson wanted to bulk up. He played last season around 230 pounds but enters this season listed at 235 pounds on UW’s roster.
It’s not a drastic increase but one Thompson feels will help him become a more effective defensive player.
“Defensive rebounding has always been my Achilles heel,” Thompson said. “I’m not naive enough to say the last two years have been the greatest rebounding years for my life. It’s something I really need to work on, so the biggest thing for that is really getting in with our strength coach, Jimmy (Edel), and really working transitioning my strength from upper body to lower body to where I have a more strong base and to where I can move better laterally and I can get off the ground quicker. But also he’s just working with me to where to not take myself out of position when I do and go box out a guy.
“It’s just challenging my feet every day guarding quicker guys and doing stuff with our strength coach. So it’s been a really, really tough offseason for me defensively and just kind of lifting wise.”
Thompson isn’t forgetting about his specialty either.
After redshirting his first year in the program, Thompson burst on the scene during the 2018-19 campaign by leading the Cowboys with a 37.5-percent clip from beyond the 3-point line. But an illness forced him to miss five games, and finding a consistent stroke proved difficult as he bounced in and out of the lineup. His efficiency from beyond the arc dipped to 33%.
UW scored the fewest points in the Mountain West a season ago (62.7 per game) and had the third-lowest 3-point field-goal percentage (32.1). The Cowboys will need to improve on those numbers if they plan on being more competitive this season. UW, which has combined for just 17 wins the last two seasons, is coming off a last-place finish in the Mountain West and was picked to finish ninth in the league’s preseason media poll.
“There’s a bad taste in our mouth with all the returners from the last two seasons, and we want to just be able to produce at a high level,” Thompson said. “I just want to be consistent. Whether that’s rebounding, free throws, shooting the ball or a good teammate, I just want to be more consistent throughout the whole year.”
The Cowboys are counting on more of it from their ideal big.
“If you took a Jeff Linder frontcourt player and tried to make him in a test tube with all the ingredients, you’d come out with Hunter Thompson,” assistant coach Ken DeWeese said. “Now there’s clearly some stuff he’s got to get better at. He’s going to have to rebound better and be more physical, but with the ability and the weapon that he is, he’s exactly what we want.”
