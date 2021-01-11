Boise State blitzes Wyoming late, hands Cowboys their worst loss of the season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Boise State knocked down four of its seven 3s in the final 3:45, and the Broncos ended the game on a 20-2 run for their program-record 11th straight win. Boise State grabbed 47 rebounds to UW’s 23 -- the worst rebounding margin of the season for the Cowboys -- and pulled down 15 of those boards on the offensive end leading to 16 second-chance points.

“It’s just about heart really and fight,” Williams said. “When a shot goes up, find a body and go get the ball. That’s all. We stand around and watch too much as a unit. We could fix that easily. The next game is going to be a lot different.”

Williams, the 6-2 freshman point guard, was UW’s leading rebounder with five. Forward Hunter Thompson, who briefly left the game in the second half with an injury but ultimately returned, finished with just five points and three rebounds in 34 minutes for the Cowboys, who will take their first losing streak of the season into Wednesday’s series finale.

After winning seven of its first eight games, the Cowboys’ last two losses have come by a combined 43 points.