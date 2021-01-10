Boise State series will be 'good measuring stick' for Wyoming hoops

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s men’s basketball team has enjoyed a turnaround season so far under first-year coach Jeff Linder.

But with the Cowboys entering the teeth of their Mountain West schedule, they will soon get a more accurate gauge of just how legitimate their record is. Consider Boise State the first real litmus test.

UW (7-2, 1-1 Mountain West) has won seven of its first nine games, a far cry from the struggle it’s been the past two seasons when the Cowboys failed to notch double-digit wins in either one. But not yet having faced a team in the top 190 of the NET rankings, UW’s level of competition hasn’t exactly been top notch.

That’s going to change in a hurry.

Starting with their two-game series against Boise State beginning Monday, the Cowboys will play 10 games against the top five teams in the Mountain West standings over the next month. Those include road series at preseason league favorite San Diego State and Utah State and home series with Colorado State and Nevada.

Those teams have a combined record of 44-13. The teams UW has already played? 22-51.