Border War, Part II: Wyoming set for showdown with Colorado State at Moby Arena

LARAMIE – There isn’t a traveling trophy like the Bronze Boot on the line.

But the Mountain West regular-season hardware is still up for grabs this year with both Wyoming and Colorado State in the hunt for the title when the two rivals meet Wednesday at Moby Arena (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Cowboys (22-4, 11-2), who fell out of The Associated Press top 25 after being ranked No. 22 last week, were a half-game behind first-place Boise State entering Tuesday night’s games.

The Rams (21-4, 11-4) dropped to fourth place after a 72-51 loss at UNLV on Saturday, but CSU hosts both UW and Boise State down the stretch.

It’s not a stretch to say this is the most important men’s basketball Border War since March 12, 1988.

That night Eric Leckner caught a three-quarter court inbounds pass from Clauzell Williams and made a 19-foot turnaround jumper at the buzzer to lead then-No. 14 UW to a 60-58 victory over CSU in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament.

The Cowboys cut down the nets 24 hours later to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Rams settled for a deep NIT run before making the Big Dance a year later.

“It was your classic heavyweight fight. Back and forth, back and forth,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said of his team’s 84-78 overtime win over CSU on Jan. 31. “It was a great college game, and I don’t expect anything less come Wednesday as we make our way down to Moby, which should be an unbelievable environment. …

“The next game is the biggest game. This just happens to be the sheep.”

Linder had Craig Bohl, whose teams have won five of the last six Border War football games, speak to the Cowboys before their thrilling victory over the Rams that ended with a court storming at the Arena-Auditorium.

There is a mutual respect between the two coaches. Linder often attends Bohl’s practices.

“It’s an encouragement of what we can do here at Wyoming. They’re raising the bar,” Bohl said of Linder’s success. “It’s exciting for me to see an electric atmosphere like that because it has not been like that for quite some time. It was great to beat our rival. We’ve got a cohesive athletic department. I’m telling you right now he’s a hell of a basketball coach.

“I think that was coach Linder’s first win over the sheep. I know this though, it would have been a hell of a lot easier if that No. 21 … we tried to recruit him as a quarterback. It would have made it a little bit easier to win in basketball I know that.”

Bohl is referring to David Roddy, who decided to play forward for the Rams instead of quarterback for the Pokes coming out of high school.

CSU’s MW player of the year candidate will be looking to atone for missing a potential game-winning free throw at the end of regulation in the first meeting this season. UW guard Xavier DuSell rubbed the star forward’s arm for good luck before the misfire.

“This is probably going to be hard for Wyoming fans to hear, but Roddy is a very good player,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said. “I love watching the Graham Ike and Roddy battles. I think they're going to go down is as one of the classics.”

Roddy is fourth in the MW in scoring (19.4 ppg) and leads the conference in field-goal percentage (57.3%). The 6-foot-5, 252-pound senior, who is averaging 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, finished with a team-high 23 points in the first meeting in Laramie.

“The shots that he was making, he looked like an NBA guy just the way his ball was going in,” Linder said. Roddy was 9-for-15 shooting, including 4-for-5 on 3-pointers. “He creates a lot of problems.”

Linder described Roddy as a cross between UW stars Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike, who combined to score 56 points in Saturday’s 75-67 victory over Air Force.

Maldonado scored a career-high 35 points to lead the Pokes to the win over CSU. Ike enters the rematch ranked second in the MW in scoring (21.2 ppg) and rebounding (9.4 rpg).

That’s three conference player of the year candidates that will be sharing the floor Wednesday. Rams point guard Isaiah Stevens joined Roddy on the preseason all-MW first team and finished with 17 points and five assists in the first matchup with the Cowboys.

Linder challenged his role players again before Monday’s practice to start knocking down open shots to take some pressure off the shoulders of Maldonado and Ike.

DuSell, Drake Jeffries, Brendan Wenzel and Jeremiah Oden were a combined 3-for-15 on 3s against Air Force.

“It’s tough at times where you’re maybe like a pinch-hitter in baseball where you’ve got to step in and you’ve got to find a way to make a contribution,” Linder said. “I’m not worried about those guys. They’re good shooters and they’re going to step up and make shots in due time.”

UW leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1911, 137-100. CSU is 58-54 all-time against the Cowboys in Fort Collins.

