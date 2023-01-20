Border War: Wyoming Cowboys host rival Colorado State Rams

LARAMIE – The records don’t matter in rivalry games.

The Border War will be putting that cliché to the test this season with both sides missing the star power and win totals that made last year’s meetings so memorable.

Wyoming's Graham Ike, the preseason conference player of the year, has yet to play this season due to a right foot injury. David Roddy, the 2022 Mountain West player of the year at Colorado State, has moved on to the NBA.

As a result, the Cowboys (5-13, 0-6 MW) and Rams (10-10, 2-5 MW) have struggled, mostly due to attrition, so far this season.

Wyoming hosts Colorado State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., FS1) in a matchup of slumping teams looking for a rivalry win to spark them entering the second half of the conference grind.

“You’re losing a guy that’s a first-round NBA pick. That’s hard to replace. It’s not like those guys just grow on trees,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said of CSU’s tough transition from the Roddy era. “Just the presence that he had, that’s the thing you don’t realize until guys like Roddy, a guy like Graham (are gone), is their presence in terms of physicality and the fact that good players make the game easier for everybody else.”

CSU is averaging 75.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in the conference, and leads the MW in field-goal percentage (49.3%). UW is averaging 70.7 points (eighth) and shooting 45.7% (sixth) from the field despite using 13 different starting lineups in 18 games.

The problems for both teams have been on the other end of the floor.

The Rams are 10th in points allowed (71.6 ppg) and field-goal percentage defense (44.2%). The Cowboys are 11th (last) in those categories, giving up 72.0 points per game and allowing opponents to shoot 45.9%.

UW shot 54.9% against Air Force but allowed the Falcons to finish 17-for-26 (65.4%) from the field in the second half.

“I think that might have been one of our best first-half stretches right there, and I’m disappointed we couldn’t hold that,” Ethan Anderson said after the Cowboys squandered an early 12-point lead. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement with this team. We’re going through a lot of adversity, that’s the reality. I’ve been on some great teams with some great players, and this is the most adversity I’ve seen in my life.”

UW super seniors Hunter Maldonado (ribs) and Hunter Thompson (mononucleosis) could return to the lineup against the Rams. Brendan Wenzel (knee) and Kenny Foster (back) remain out.

It has been 11 weeks since the program announced Ike would miss a minimum of six-to-eight weeks.

“I’m not sure if he will or he won’t (play this season), but we surely want him to,” Anderson said of Ike. “I’m not going to rush him or anything like that. He knows what it is, he knows what we’re going through. It’s an injury. I’ve had injuries in my career.”

Isaiah Stevens has been carrying CSU since returning from injury in December. The dynamic guard is averaging 18.6 points and 6.6 assists per game.

UW is led by Noah Reynolds, who is averaging 15.0 points per game and coming off a 26-point outburst against Air Force.

The Pokes understand their rivals aren’t going to feel sorry for them and will be looking to extend the misery. UW hasn’t won a game since Dec. 10.

“We’re down obviously because it has just not been a great year for us so far,” UW redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart said after making his first career start at Air Force. “We’re still confident we can win games and we can do damage in this conference because we’re not afraid of any team, really.

“We still believe that we’re the top dogs. I think we’re all still confident in our abilities to play and get wins.”