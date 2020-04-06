Brandon Porter the latest Wyoming basketball player to transfer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Another player is leaving Wyoming's men's basketball program.

Sophomore forward Brandon Porter has entered the NCAA transfer portal and told the Star-Tribune he will be leaving the program. Porter is the fourth player to put his name in the portal since UW made the decision to relieve Allen Edwards of his head coaching duties and replace him with Jeff Linder.

Wing TJ Taylor was the first UW player to enter the portal while guard Greg Milton III and forward Tyler Morman both intend to leave the program. Players have the option of withdrawing from the portal and returning to their current school if the move is mutually agreed on by both sides, though that's unlikely with a coaching change.

Porter averaged 3.1 points and 0.8 rebounds in 24 games this season. He came off the bench in all but three of them and averaged just 6.7 minutes per game. The 6-foot-8, 193-pounder played in 55 games for the Cowboys the last two seasons with five starts.

Porter's departure leaves UW with four available scholarships for the spring signing period, which begins April 15. Should Taylor also decide to leave the program, it would open up a fifth.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.