Brendan Wenzel emerging as key player for Wyoming Cowboys

LARAMIE – Christmas in Honolulu sure beats spending the holidays in the NCAA transfer portal.

A year after deciding to leave Utah, where the minutes were light and the body weight was heavy, guard Brendan Wenzel is emerging as a key piece to the championship puzzle Jeff Linder is trying to put together at Wyoming.

During the Cowboys’ 74-62 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday night at the Arena-Auditorium, Wenzel scored a career-high 12 points and sparked the team with big plays on both ends of the court down the stretch.

The dynamic 6-foot-7 sophomore threw down a dunk, splashed two 3-pointers and made all four of his free throws as UW outscored the Wolverines 24-10 over the final seven minutes.

After taking a charge during crunch time, Wenzel hit a 3 on the other end to give the Pokes a 64-55 cushion with 3:31 remaining.

“It was big. Taking that charge really brought energy to the whole gym, to us,” Wenzel said. “It was really big. We work on that stuff all the time. We know the good habits we have. We have to make plays like that.”

During his senior season at O’Connor High in suburban San Antonio, Texas, Wenzel averaged 24.1 points and made 41% of his 3s. After originally committing to UTEP, he decided to play in the Pac-12 for the Utes as Power 5 offers started to come in.

After redshirting as a freshman, Wenzel was still not a part of Larry Krystkowiak’s rotation last November and December.

“Some other guys are ahead of him,” Krystkowiak told reporters shortly before Wenzel left the program. “He can shoot the ball and he’s got some size, but there is some stuff behind the scenes we need to work out that I would just rather not (get into). He has a good understanding of what it is going to take (to play more). I wouldn’t bet against him.”

Wenzel announced on Jan. 6 that he had “found a new home” and would be moving from Salt Lake City to Laramie. Krystkowiak was fired on March 16 after Utah finished the 2020-21 season 12-13.

Linder didn’t treat the talented new addition with kid gloves while Wenzel sat out the second half of the season per NCAA transfer rules.

At one point, UW’s new head coach warned Wenzel: “You’re going to be the first guy that ends up in the transfer portal twice in the same semester.”

Linder, who tried to recruit Wenzel to Northern Colorado, knew he had acquired a player with special offensive skills. It was a matter of getting Wenzel in playing shape and to commit to defense.

The transition was difficult and something the Cowboys can joke about now.

“When he got here he was fat. I won’t lie,” guard Drake Jeffries said during his postgame interview Saturday as Wenzel looked on. “He was probably about 215 pounds. He was a big boy. He has really got his body right, he has really got in the gym and worked out and really brought into the program of being a Cowboy.

“It’s great having him come off the bench and providing those great minutes.”

Wenzel said Utah’s staff wanted him to beef up to 220 pounds. With an assist from UW sports performance coach Jimmy Edel, he is down to 195 pounds.

“Jimmy has got me right. I’ve been working every day since I got here,” Wenzel said. “A lot of cardio, a lot of running out on the football field. It’s also reps. At Utah I didn’t get many reps.”

Wenzel only appeared in two games for Utah, logging a total of 11 minutes with three rebounds and no points. This season he is averaging 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 16.3 minutes off the bench for the Cowboys.

Those numbers should continue to trend upward if Wenzel continues to perform like he did Saturday.

“I told him, this level is not for everybody. The demands that come with this level, the sacrifices that you have to make, you have to want to be here,” Linder said. “He had to really kind of look himself in the mirror, especially at the start of this semester, and figure out whether or not he wanted to do it. He said he wanted to do it.

"Slowly but surely, when you put together days and you do the right things and you have the right habits, he’s a guy who can help you win games.”

UW, which improved to 9-1 after winning its final home non-conference game against Utah Valley, opens the Diamond Head Classic against Stanford on Dec. 22 in Honolulu.

