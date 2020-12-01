'Can't let up on anybody': Wyoming using first loss as a learning experience

LARAMIE -- Wyoming didn’t look like the more inexperienced team through the first 20 minutes of its game Monday night.
Taking on preseason Southwestern Athletic Conference favorite Texas Southern and its roster full of upperclassmen and high-major transfers, the younger Cowboys looked a lot like they did in their opening 97-61 win over Mississippi Valley State two days earlier. UW kept the ball moving and made shots both in front of and behind the 3-point line, pouring in at least 50 points in the first half for the second straight game to take a 19-point lead into the break.
But first-year coach Jeff Linder warned his team -- one with four true freshmen and five newcomers who were playing just their second-ever Division I game -- the job wasn’t done.
“Tried to make sure the guys knew at halftime they’re a really older team with experience, and they weren’t just going to go away," Linder said.
By the time the Cowboys heeded that warning, it was too late.
UW (1-1) pushed its lead to as many as 21 in the second half only to slowly watch it disappear. The Tigers were within single digits with 11:07 remaining, and they finally caught up on Michael Weathers’ tying layup with 1:20 left. UW went scoreless over the final 2:35, and Galen Alexander’s layup with 1.6 seconds left capped TSU’s 76-74 comeback win, leaving many of the 1,066 fans inside the Arena-Auditorium stunned.
“I felt like as a team we got complacent as a whole,” said freshman guard Marcus Williams, who finished with 17 points, four assists and three turnovers. “We have a saying called grab the wall, which means you get a little tired and we show it. I felt like that’s what we did. We didn’t play like the tougher team like we were supposed to.”
Linder also cited fatigue as a factor for a rotation that’s smaller than UW expected coming into the season.
Playing its second game in three days without guards Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster (COVID-19 protocols), the Cowboys again looked leg weary down the stretch. UW missed 12 of its first 16 shots in the second half and connected on just one of its 10 3-pointers. The Cowboys shot just 30.8% in the final 20 minutes and have made just 5 of 26 3s after halftime this season.
“When you shoot 3s when you get tired, you end up shooting short,” Linder said. “We were trying to get the ball inside with (Hunter) Maldo(nado), which we did a pretty good job of. We’re trying to make sure we could get some easy baskets.”
But some of the Cowboys’ youth and inexperience showed with that sizable of a lead, particularly on the defensive end. With transfers from Georgetown (Alexander), Oklahoma State (Weathers) and Texas A&M (John Walker III) on the floor, TSU made its comeback by consistently attacking the Cowboys off the bounce and getting many of its shots at point-blank range. All but four of the Tigers’ 33 field-goal attempts in the second half came from 2-point territory, and they scored 48 points in the paint.
On TSU’s final possession, Weathers easily got past Williams into the lane to set up Alexander’s winning shot, which came on a putback. TSU pulled down 27 rebounds to UW’s 15 in the second half, another indication of just how much of an edge the seasoned Tigers had in the physicality department.
“When you look at their bodies, those are the guys you’re going to see in the Mountain West,” Linder said. “Those are bodies of 22- and 23-year-old grown men, and you have my guys in there, some of the young pups that are playing minutes, they’re not quite there yet.”
Maldonado, one of just four players back from last year’s nine-win team, led UW with 18 points but also fouled Alexander on a 3-pointer late and committed a turnover in the final 2:05. Maldonado atoned for that miscue by hustling back to block Yahuza Rasas’ layup to temporarily preserve the Cowboys’ lead, but UW’s most veteran player put much of the blame on himself for not stressing enough the importance of finishing games to his more green teammates, particularly on defense.
“I think we kind of took it for granted,” Maldonado said. “As you could see, they went on a couple of runs toward the end and they obviously outplayed us that second half. I think the biggest takeaway is how important those stops are, how we have to sit down, how we have to make each possession valuable and find a way.”
As much as they’d rather not have to do it through a loss that was ugly in more ways than one -- TSU is ranked 223rd out of 357 Division I teams, according to kenpom.com -- UW is viewing it as a lesson learned heading into Wednesday’s home game against Incarnate Word (1-1).
“We’ve got to play the whole 40 minutes and can’t let up on anybody," Williams said.
