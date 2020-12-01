'Can't let up on anybody': Wyoming using first loss as a learning experience

“I felt like as a team we got complacent as a whole,” said freshman guard Marcus Williams, who finished with 17 points, four assists and three turnovers. “We have a saying called grab the wall, which means you get a little tired and we show it. I felt like that’s what we did. We didn’t play like the tougher team like we were supposed to.”

Linder also cited fatigue as a factor for a rotation that’s smaller than UW expected coming into the season.

Playing its second game in three days without guards Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster (COVID-19 protocols), the Cowboys again looked leg weary down the stretch. UW missed 12 of its first 16 shots in the second half and connected on just one of its 10 3-pointers. The Cowboys shot just 30.8% in the final 20 minutes and have made just 5 of 26 3s after halftime this season.

“When you shoot 3s when you get tired, you end up shooting short,” Linder said. “We were trying to get the ball inside with (Hunter) Maldo(nado), which we did a pretty good job of. We’re trying to make sure we could get some easy baskets.”