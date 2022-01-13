Catching up on the Mountain West as Wyoming Cowboys finally enter the race

LARAMIE – Wyoming will be the last team to get started in the Mountain West race.

The Cowboys, who have not played since Christmas Day, are scheduled to return to the court at Utah State on Saturday at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network) after having their first four conference games postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues.

UW was No. 31 in the NET ranking on Thursday, the highest among MW teams, thanks to an 11-2 non-conference record that included three true road wins, two neutral-court wins and losses to Pac-12 contenders Arizona and Stanford.

Here’s a look at how the rest of the MW has fared to date:

San Diego State (10-3 overall, 2-0 MW)

The Aztecs, who were originally supposed to play in Laramie on Wednesday, are on pause due to coronavirus issues after an impressive 79-49 victory over then-No. 20 Colorado State last week.

SDSU, which is No. 40 in the NET, played a challenging non-conference schedule that included wins over Arizona State, Georgetown and Saint Mary’s and losses to BYU, USC and Michigan.

Cal transfer Matt Bradley leads the team in scoring as part of an experienced backcourt that includes Trey Pulliam and Lamont Butler. Forward Nathan Mensah is averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds per game and a MW-leading 2.4 blocks.

Boise State (11-4, 2-0)

The Broncos are the hottest team in the conference after thrashing Nevada 85-70 on Wednesday night for their eighth consecutive win.

Marcus Shaver, Abu Kigab and Emmanuel Akot are all averaging double figures in scoring, and bruising forward Mladen Armus is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game. Tyson Degenhart is perhaps the frontrunner to be the MW freshman of the year.

Leon Rice’s team, which moved up from No. 48 to No. 44 in the NET after the road win in Reno, should contend for the regular-season title.

Colorado State (12-1, 2-1)

The Rams were the only MW team in The Associated Press poll and one of three remaining unbeaten teams nationally before getting blown out at Viejas Arena.

CSU bounced back with a 77-72 victory over Utah State on Wednesday night in Fort Collins. David Roddy, a MW player of the year candidate, scored 24 points and dynamic point guard Isaiah Stevens added 22.

There is a good chance the Rams, who are No. 41 in the NET, will win their next five games and reenter the AP poll ahead of the scheduled Border War matchup with the Pokes on Jan. 31 at the Arena-Auditorium.

Fresno State (11-4, 1-1)

The Bulldogs opened conference play with a loss at Boise State before having their next three games postponed, including a home game against UW.

NBA draft prospect Orlando Robinson scored a season-high 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the team to a 79-59 win over San Jose State on Tuesday to extend Fresno State’s home winning streak to eight.

Fresno State, which leads the MW in scoring defense (55.9 ppg) and is No. 51 in the NET, is scheduled to play three of its next four games on the road.

Air Force (8-5, 1-1)

The Falcons have been one of the pleasant surprises in the MW so far with an upset of Utah State and a competitive loss at CSU without standout guard A.J. Walker.

Joe Scott has made Clune Arena a difficult place to play again. Air Force is 5-0 at home entering Saturday’s game against reeling Nevada.

UNLV (9-6, 1-1)

The Rebels have won five of their last six games after a difficult early season schedule. The lone defeat during the recent stretch was against San Diego State (62-55).

Bryce Hamilton is one of the best players in the MW, and forward Donovan Williams scored 29 points on 10-for-12 shooting in UNLV’s 85-56 victory over New Mexico.

First-year head coach Kevin Kruger had his team ready to play after its pause.

Nevada (7-6, 1-1)

The Wolf Pack, who return a talented lineup led by Grant Sherfield (19.4 ppg, 6.6 apg), are the most disappointing team in the MW.

Five players are averaging double figures in scoring, but Nevada is giving up 75.9 points per game, which ranks 10th in the conference ahead of only New Mexico (78.4 ppg).

This is not exactly what Nevada bargained for when it signed Steve Alford to a lucrative 10-year contract after Eric Musselman left for Arkansas.

Utah State (10-6, 1-2)

Due to postponements, the Aggies had to open MW play with three consecutive road games. Now they get to host a UW team that hasn’t played in over three weeks.

Justin Bean is second in the conference in scoring (19.6 ppg) and rebounding (10.2 rpg), and Utah transfer Rylan Jones (5.6 apg) is a solid point guard. The only good news for the Pokes is dominant center Neemias Queta has moved on to the NBA.

The Aggies, a good 3-point shooting team that struggled behind the arc against CSU, are No. 62 in the NET and will be a dangerous team in March.

San Jose State (7-6, 0-1)

Tim Miles, the former CSU and Nebraska head coach, has breathed some life into a SJSU program that hasn’t had a pulse since joining the MW.

The Spartans, who have already eclipsed last season’s win total, will host the Rams on Saturday.

New Mexico (7-9, 0-3)

The Lobos are also facing a difficult rebuild under former Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino.

New Mexico’s climb out of the MW basement will not be easy with a home game against surging Boise State on Saturday, followed by road games at CSU and Wyoming next week.

At least the Lobos are allowed to play at the Pit this season after playing “home games” in Lubbock, Texas; St. George, Utah; and at the U.S. Air Force Academy last season due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

