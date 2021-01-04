Cold shooting coupled with Orlando Robinson's career night end Wyoming's winning streak

Wyoming had some rare scoring droughts and no answer for Fresno State big Orlando Robinson, a combination that led to an 81-61 loss for the Cowboys on Monday at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The loss -- the Cowboys’ first since Nov. 30 -- snapped UW’s six-game winning streak.

The teams split their two-game series after UW won the opener Saturday. Freshman guard Marcus Williams led the Cowboys with 22 points Monday while Kwane Marble II and Hunter Maldonado scored 12 and 11, respectively, but one of the Mountain West’s top offensive teams wasn’t nearly consistent enough in the rematch. UW trailed 37-26 at the half and finished with its worst shooting night of the season.

The Cowboys shot season-low clips from the field (39%) and 3-point range (29%). And with Robinson dominating on the interior, UW couldn’t keep up in its lowest-scoring game of the season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It won’t get any easier for UW next week when the Cowboys try to bounce back in their first home series of the conference slate beginning next Monday against Boise State, which began the week atop the league standings with an 8-1 record.