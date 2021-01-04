Cold shooting coupled with Orlando Robinson's career night end Wyoming's winning streak

Wyoming had some rare scoring droughts and no answer for Fresno State big Orlando Robinson, a combination that led to an 81-61 loss for the Cowboys on Monday at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The loss -- the Cowboys’ first since Nov. 30 -- snapped UW’s six-game winning streak.
The teams split their two-game series after UW won the opener Saturday. Freshman guard Marcus Williams led the Cowboys with 22 points Monday while Kwane Marble II and Hunter Maldonado scored 12 and 11, respectively, but one of the Mountain West’s top offensive teams wasn’t nearly consistent enough in the rematch. UW trailed 37-26 at the half and finished with its worst shooting night of the season.
The Cowboys shot season-low clips from the field (39%) and 3-point range (29%). And with Robinson dominating on the interior, UW couldn’t keep up in its lowest-scoring game of the season.
It won’t get any easier for UW next week when the Cowboys try to bounce back in their first home series of the conference slate beginning next Monday against Boise State, which began the week atop the league standings with an 8-1 record.
UW contained Fresno’s sophomore 7-footer the first time around, limiting the Bulldogs’ walking double-double to 15 points and five rebounds Saturday. But Robinson had 13 points in the first 12 minutes of Monday’s game and continued to have his way with the smaller Cowboys, shooting 12 of 16 from the floor and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line en route to a career-high 33 points and 13 rebounds.
Christian Gray added a career-high 17 points and nine rebounds while Deon Stroud chipped in 11 points for Fresno, which shot 55% from the field despite shooting just 33% from beyond the 3-point line. The Bulldogs finished plus-17 on the boards (42-25), scored 14 second-chance points and outscored UW 46-32 in the paint.
This story will be updated.
