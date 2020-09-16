College hoops' new start date pushes back Wyoming's seasons to Thanksgiving week

“The new season start date near the Thanksgiving holiday provides the optimal opportunity to successfully launch the basketball season,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “It is a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing towards the 2021 Division I basketball championships.”

The delay means the maximum number of regular-season games allowed will be reduced to 24 for teams that are also playing in a multi-team event that nets them up to three games (such as the Wyoming Basketball Classic) or 25 for those that aren’t. Since Mountain West teams play an 18-game conference schedule, that would leave the Cowboys to play as many as six non-conference games.

The earliest event now on UW’s schedule is the Wyoming Basketball Classic, which is set to be played at the Arena-Auditorium Nov. 27-30. Linder told the Star-Tribune last month that three teams are scheduled to play UW in the event, though he declined to identify the opponents.

But UW’s games against Colorado Christian and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 13) are now off. The Cowboys’ Nov. 20 trip to Arizona had already been canceled this season following the Pac-12’s decision to postpone all sports competitions until the new year.