Colorado guard is Wyoming men's basketball's first commit of Class of 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ben Bowen from Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming men's basketball program on Monday via Twitter.

Bowen, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, averaged 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this past season for the Golden Eagles. Mountain Vista went 17-8 this past season, including an 8-2 record in the Class 5A/4A Continental League.He finished this past season by scoring a game-high 27 points in a loss to Rangeview in the Colorado High School Activities Association Class 5A State Championships.

Bowen, who also had offers from Denver University and Central Michigan University, is the first commitment for the Cowboys' Class of 2021.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.