Colorado guard is Wyoming men's basketball's first commit of Class of 2021
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Colorado guard is Wyoming men's basketball's first commit of Class of 2021

Ben Bowen from Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming men's basketball program on Monday via Twitter.

Bowen, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, averaged 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this past season for the Golden Eagles. Mountain Vista went 17-8 this past season, including an 8-2 record in the Class 5A/4A Continental League.He finished this past season by scoring a game-high 27 points in a loss to Rangeview in the Colorado High School Activities Association Class 5A State Championships.

Bowen, who also had offers from Denver University and Central Michigan University, is the first commitment for the Cowboys' Class of 2021.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

