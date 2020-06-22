Colorado guard is Wyoming men's basketball's first commit of Class of 2021

Ben Bowen from Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming men's basketball program on Monday via Twitter.
Bowen, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, averaged 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this past season for the Golden Eagles. Mountain Vista went 17-8 this past season, including an 8-2 record in the Class 5A/4A Continental League.He finished this past season by scoring a game-high 27 points in a loss to Rangeview in the Colorado High School Activities Association Class 5A State Championships.
Bowen, who also had offers from Denver University and Central Michigan University, is the first commitment for the Cowboys' Class of 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!