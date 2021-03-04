Coming off extended layoff, Wyoming ready to 'see what happens' against Utah State

But the Aggies like to run things through Queta, who may very well be the most skilled big in the Mountain West. The Aggies’ 7-footer is the league’s active leader in double-doubles (25) and has been on a tear of late, averaging 26 points and 12.8 boards over his last four games.

Queta, a national semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, is also the only player in the country with at least 65 blocks and at least 65 assists. The matchup will be quite the test for UW bigs Hunter Thompson and Graham Ike, who are combining for 15.9 points and 8.8 rebounds a night.

“It’s no secret. They’re going to try to get the ball into Queta about 70% of the time down the floor,” Linder said. “Defensively we know what they’re going to do. Now it’s just a matter of can you score and can you stop them from scoring?

“With us having 13 days off, it maybe allows us to tinker with a thing here and there, but at the same time, it’s more about us. We’re not at a point where we can trip the game up, so it’s not like we’re going to come out and try to do something new and different to try to trick them. They’re a team that you’re not going to trick. So we’re going to go out there, try to give it our best and see what happens.”