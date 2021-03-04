Coming off extended layoff, Wyoming ready to 'see what happens' against Utah State

LARAMIE — It might sound strange for a team that’s 21 games into its season to have to shake off some rust, but that’s exactly what Jeff Linder expects Wyoming’s men’s basketball team to have to do this week.
Having nearly two weeks off will do that.
“There’s no question,” Linder said.
The Cowboys’ schedule has been impacted as much as any team in the Mountain West over the last month because of coronavirus-related issues in opposing teams’ programs. Postponements and cancellations have limited UW (12-9, 6-8 Mountain West) to just four games since the end of January. The last time the Cowboys played was Feb. 19 when they polished off a sweep of New Mexico.
But UW’s 13-day layoff is scheduled to end Thursday when the Cowboys travel to Utah State, a game that was rescheduled by the Mountain West after the teams’ two-game series was postponed last month. A single game against UNLV at the Arena-Auditorium has also been rescheduled for Saturday, which would close out UW’s regular season assuming the game gets played.
“You play Colorado State twice (in early February) and then you turn around and basically don’t play for 13 days because the Utah State series gets canceled,” Linder said. “Now you’re going up against New Mexico. Now you’ve got another 13 days off. It just feels like you’re starting from scratch.”
The Cowboys’ return to action will also come with a significant step up in the level of competition. Sweeping the last-place team in the conference is one thing. Dealing with a team fighting for its NCAA Tournament life is something else entirely.
At No. 47 in the NET rankings (the primary tool used to evaluate teams’ resumes for possible tournament selection), Utah State (16-7, 13-4) is bubblicious when it comes to its at-large chances. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the Aggies among his first four teams out of the tournament field heading into Wednesday’s games while USA Today’s Shelby Mast listed Utah State among his next four teams out in his latest bracket projections.
A loss to a UW team that sits at No. 184 in the NET rankings would almost certainly leave the Aggies needing to earn the Mountain West’s automatic bid by winning the conference tournament next week in Las Vegas. But in order for the Cowboys to play spoiler inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, they’ll have to try to contain one of the conference’s more well-rounded teams.
Utah State ranks in the top 3 in the league in scoring offense and scoring defense thanks in large part to a nucleus of upperclassmen, including guard Brock Miller (9.1 points per game), forward Justin Bean (10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds per game), center Neemias Queta (14.8, 9.7) and Marco Anthony (10.7, 4.7), a transfer from Virginia.
But the Aggies like to run things through Queta, who may very well be the most skilled big in the Mountain West. The Aggies’ 7-footer is the league’s active leader in double-doubles (25) and has been on a tear of late, averaging 26 points and 12.8 boards over his last four games.
Queta, a national semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, is also the only player in the country with at least 65 blocks and at least 65 assists. The matchup will be quite the test for UW bigs Hunter Thompson and Graham Ike, who are combining for 15.9 points and 8.8 rebounds a night.
“It’s no secret. They’re going to try to get the ball into Queta about 70% of the time down the floor,” Linder said. “Defensively we know what they’re going to do. Now it’s just a matter of can you score and can you stop them from scoring?
“With us having 13 days off, it maybe allows us to tinker with a thing here and there, but at the same time, it’s more about us. We’re not at a point where we can trip the game up, so it’s not like we’re going to come out and try to do something new and different to try to trick them. They’re a team that you’re not going to trick. So we’re going to go out there, try to give it our best and see what happens.”
UW will counter with the Mountain West’s top scoring offense (76.1 points per game), but the Aggies have allowed more than 67 points in their own building just twice all season. Something will have to give Thursday when the Cowboys finally get back to competing.