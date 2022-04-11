Contract details released for Wyoming basketball coaches Jeff Linder, Heather Ezell

LARAMIE – Wyoming basketball fans who live in the state are experiencing mixed emotions right now.

They are looking forward to escaping the chill of spring winds and stepping into summer, of course, but also counting the days until November when it’s time to head back inside the Arena-Auditorium.

There is a palpable buzz about what Jeff Linder is building on the men’s side with the return of a strong nucleus from last year’s NCAA Tournament team and the addition of three Pac-12 transfers.

There is also excitement for the next phase of the succession plan with Heather Ezell taking over a women’s program that appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and is coming off a memorable WNIT run last month.

The University of Wyoming has released contract details for Linder’s more lucrative extension and Ezell’s new contract in response to public records request made by the Star-Tribune.

Linder’s annual guaranteed compensation will increase from $505,000 to $700,000 on July 1 of this year, a raise which UW previously announced. The salary increases to $735,004 in the second year of the extension, $740,008 in the third year, $745,000 in the fourth year and $750,004 in the fifth year.

The new contract, which was signed by university president Edward Seidel and Linder on March 29, runs through April 30, 2027.

The key date athletics director Tom Burman and Cowboy fans should be concerned about is March 16, 2023. That’s when Linder’s buyout drops from owing 100% of the sum of the guaranteed compensation (approximately $3.17 million) to 50% of the remaining years (approximately $1.58 million).

If Linder were to leave for a job in the NBA after April 1, 2023, he would not owe UW a buyout.

Colorado State’s Niko Medved recently signed a new extension with a base salary of $1.1 million in which he would owe 33% of the remaining base salary to terminate the contract.

Two other Mountain West coaches, Nevada’s Steve Alford ($1.4 million) and San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher ($1.3 million), also have seven-figure base salaries, according to the USA Today database. New Mexico’s Richard Pitino and Utah State’s Ryan Odom are set to make $800,000 in base salary next season.

In addition to the guaranteed compensation, Linder’s contract includes a number of incentives for his team’s academic and on-court performance.

Possible bonuses include $30,000 for a cumulative team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, $25,000 for winning the MW regular-season and/or tournament championship, $10,000 for being named the MW coach of the year and one month base salary for making the NCAA Tournament.

Linder could also make between $50,000 and $200,000 in ticket revenue incentives and $10,000 for scheduling a non-conference opponent with a top-100 NET ranking from the previous season.

The Cowboy Joe Club is also set to pay Linder a one-time award of $75,000 on May 15 “in response to the success of the program.”

The Pokes are coming off a 25-9 finish that included the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years.

UW is expected to return all-MW first team selections Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike, along with a talented cast that includes Xavier DuSell, Brendan Wenzel, Jeremiah Oden, Noah Reynolds, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson.

Over the weekend, Linder and his staff received commitments from Power 5 transfers Ethan Anderson (USC), Max Agbonkpolo (USC) and Jake Kyman (UCLA).

There is a strong chance the Pokes will be a preseason top-25 team after cracking The Associated Press poll briefly at No. 22 last season.

“We believe Cowboy basketball is in great hands and we can’t wait for next November,” Burman said in a statement after finalizing Linder’s new contract.

Ezell era begins

Linder had to rebuild the men’s program after the Allen Edwards era ended with back-to-back 24-loss seasons.

Ezell will be taking over a consistent women’s program after serving as an assistant under both Joe Legerski (314-186, 16 seasons) and Gerald Mattinson (48-35, three seasons).

The former Iowa State star signed a five-year contract to be UW’s head coach on March 29, which was four days after the school announced Mattinson’s retirement and Ezell’s promotion.

Ezell will make $235,008 in annual guaranteed compensation during the first two years of the deal, $245,004 during the second two years of the deal and $255,000 during the final year of the deal.

Mattinson’s annual guaranteed compensation was $220,008.

In addition to the guaranteed compensation, Ezell’s’s contract includes incentives for her team’s academic and on-court performance.

Possible bonuses include up to $10,000 for academic performance, $10,000 for beating two non-conference opponents ranked in the top 50 of the NET ranking from the previous year ($5,000 for one top-50 NET win), $2,500 for every MW regular-season victory exceeding nine wins and one month base salary for an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Ezell would owe UW the amount equal to the base salary for each of the remaining years of the agreement to terminate the contract, which runs through April 30, 2026.

The Cowgirls are coming off a thrilling WNIT appearance that included a triple-overtime win over Tulsa in the second round and a triple-overtime loss to UCLA in the third round.

UW returns a strong nucleus led by MW freshman of the year Allyson Fertig and super seniors Tommi Olson and Quinn Weidemann.

“Just super excited for the opportunity. Huge thank you to Tom Burman and the rest of the athletic department for giving me this opportunity,” Ezell said after being named the head coach following seven years as an assistant under Legerski and then Mattinson. “It’s one of those days where emotions are running crazy because G is retiring and that’s the ending of a really great coach and what he’s done here.

“At the same time, it goes to a high because I have an opportunity to take over the program.”

