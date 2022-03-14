Cowboys' 5th-year seniors Maldonado, Thompson finally get to experience NCAA Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio – It would be difficult to pinpoint the rock-bottom moment.

During their five seasons together in Laramie, Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson have overcome injuries, illnesses, a losing culture, a coaching change and played through a pandemic for a staff that didn’t recruit them.

Now Wyoming’s two fifth-year seniors get to experience at least one shining moment together as the NCAA Tournament begins with the First Four here Tuesday night.

The Cowboys (25-8), who posted back-to-back 24-loss seasons before Jeff Linder was hired and talked Maldonado and Thompson into sticking around to lead the rebuild, will play Indiana in a matchup of No. 12 seeds in the East Region at Dayton Arena (7:10 p.m., truTV).

Maldonado, who moved from forward to point guard during the offseason after 2020-21 Mountain West freshman of the year Marcus Williams transferred to Texas A&M, became UW’s career assists leader this season and recorded the third triple-double in program history.

The versatile 6-foot-7 Maldonado was named an all-MW first team selection two years after head coach Allen Edwards was given the pink slip by athletics director Tom Burman.

“At that point, when coach E got fired, there was obviously seeing what my options were,” Maldonado said. “But first and foremost I wanted to see what coach Linder had to say being a new coach coming in.

“As I’ve always said, my whole goal at Wyoming was to bring it back to greatness. To be able to stick to that and get to that point is huge.”

Maldonado averaged 18.4 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds to lead UW to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 and the program's first at-large berth since 2002.

Thompson had to step out of the spotlight with the emergence of forwards Graham Ike and Jeremiah Oden.

The 6-10 Pine Bluffs native was happy to accept a role as a backup big man coming off the bench, if it was the best path for the Pokes to return to relevance in the MW.

“I just knew what coach Linder could do, after playing him when he was at Northern Colorado, with the pieces we had,” Thompson said. “I knew we were due for some luck. I just had faith in what we had coming, even though it was hard with the coaching change. It was all worth it.”

Maldonado played valiantly through an eye injury and Thompson came up with some critical winning plays during UW’s overtime win in the regular-season finale against Fresno State at the Arena-Auditorium.

After the critical comeback win over UNLV in the MW Tournament quarterfinals, which ended a 19-game losing streak to the Rebels at the Thomas & Mack Center, and the deflating loss to Boise State in the semifinals, the two sat together nervously watching the selection show Sunday in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center in Laramie.

“The biggest thing that Maldo and I can take from it is just is that hard work does pay off,” Thompson said of seeing the Cowboys appear on the bracket. “During those dark years it was miserable, but it’s all worth it.”

Two years earlier, Linder frantically drove down to Colorado Springs to visit with Maldonado and his family and then waited patiently for Thompson to return from a spring break trip before giving them his sales pitch.

Now the two program staples are enjoying the payoff as the Pokes get ready to make the program’s 16th NCAA Tournament appearance.

"When I got the job I had to drive down to try to convince them, ‘Hey, we can do this,’ when it hadn’t been done here in a while," Linder said. "To believe in the vision … we had to go through some tough times, but those guys believed.

"The guys that stuck around, now they’re playing in the NCAA Tournament, and that’s something you can’t take away."

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

