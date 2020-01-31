You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cowboys aim for first conference win against San Jose State
View Comments
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Cowboys aim for first conference win against San Jose State

{{featured_button_text}}
Pokes Authority logo

The last-place Wyoming Cowboys look for their first conference win of the season when they play at San Jose State for a 3 p.m. tip-off on Saturday afternoon in California.

Wyoming (5-17, 0-10 Mountain West) lost to defending Mountain West Champions Utah State at Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday night and haven't won since December 28 (eight straight losses). Meanwhile, San Jose State (7-15, 3-7) has just one win in their last five games.

The Cowboys are 16-2 all-time against San Jose State including a 81-71 win in California last year. Saturday is the only meeting between the two this season.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News