Cowboys aim for first conference win against San Jose State

The last-place Wyoming Cowboys look for their first conference win of the season when they play at San Jose State for a 3 p.m. tip-off on Saturday afternoon in California.
You have free articles remaining.
Wyoming (5-17, 0-10 Mountain West) lost to defending Mountain West Champions Utah State at Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday night and haven't won since December 28 (eight straight losses). Meanwhile, San Jose State (7-15, 3-7) has just one win in their last five games.
The Cowboys are 16-2 all-time against San Jose State including a 81-71 win in California last year. Saturday is the only meeting between the two this season.