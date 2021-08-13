Cowboys, Cowgirls announce 2021-22 Mountain West basketball schedules

The Mountain West on Friday released the men’s and women’s conference basketball schedules for the upcoming season.

The defending MW Tournament champion Wyoming Cowgirls tip off their season Dec. 28 at San Diego State while the Cowboys get things started Jan. 1 with a home game against Boise State.

The Cowgirls (14-10, 8-8 MW) return all but two players off last year’s NCAA Tournament team, which lost to UCLA in the first round. UW entered the MW Tournament as the No. 7 seed, but defeated Utah State, UNLV, Boise State and Fresno State to capture the program’s first MW Tournament title.

Seniors Quinn Weidemann, Tommi Olson and Alba Sanchez-Ramos all return as does leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw, a junior from Lyman. Bradshaw averaged 11.7 points per game last season, with Weidemann (11.0) and Sanchez-Ramos (10.3) also averaging in double digits. Weidemann was named the MVP of the MW Tournament with Olson joining her on the all-tourney team.

UW hosts Boise State on Jan. 3, but plays three of its first four conference games on the road before returning home for a three-game home stand Jan. 9-13. The Cowgirls host defending MW regular-season champ New Mexico on Jan.13 and close the regular season on March 2 with a home game against Border War rival Colorado State.