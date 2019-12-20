You are the owner of this article.
Cowboys head to Denver looking to end six-game losing streak
UW MEN’S HOOPS

The Wyoming men’s basketball team will try to snap a six-game losing streak when it travels to Denver to take on the Pioneers.

The Cowboys (3-9) are coming off a last-second 69-67 home loss to Utah Valley on Wednesday in which the Wolverines got a steal and a layup in the final 5 seconds to pull out the victory. Sophomore Hunter Maldonado had a game-high 23 points in the loss while sophomore Hunter Thompson added 17 and sophomore Brandon Porter had a season-high 12.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Maldonado leads the Cowboys with 17.6 points and 3.4 assists per game and is pulling down 5.7 rebounds per contest. Thompson is averaging 9.2 points and leads the team with 5.9 rebounds per game.

This is the 157th meeting between the teams, with Wyoming leading the all-time series 104-52 although the Pioneers have won the last two games. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Magness Arena.

