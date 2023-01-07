Cowboys lose another key player in 80-75 defeat to Aztecs

LARAMIE – The snake bit the Pokes again.

Brendan Wenzel suffered a right knee injury early in the second half after making all five of his shots and scoring 14 points.

The seemingly curses Pokes were already without preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike, 6-foot-10 forward Hunter Thompson, leading scorer Noah Reynolds and veteran guard Kenny Foster.

Wyoming emptied the tank but couldn’t quite drive the upset home during an 80-75 defeat to San Diego State on Saturday in front of a crowd of 4,346 at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys (5-10, 0-3 MW) lost their fifth consecutive game and have already eclipsed last year’s loss total as the struggle for the shorthanded squad continues.

Head coach Jeff Linder, who described his team as "snake bit" this week, said he doesn’t expect any of the players in the overcrowded training room to be available for Tuesday’s game at Utah State.

“To have six, seven guys out there, when you’re playing one of the most physical teams in the country, it takes a toll on you,” Linder lamented after UW’s fourth home loss of the season.

Hunter Maldonado finished with 20 points and played all 40 minutes to lead UW, which shot 61.1% in the second half and 57.8% for the game against one of the nation’s top defenses.

Jeremiah Oden and Xavier DuSell added 15 points each on a combined 10-for-14 effort from the field.

“We shot the ball incredible. We just have to be able to get those stops,” Oden said. “We can’t be like a boxing match going back and forth scoring on each other.”

Max Agbonkpolo did a good job defensively to help limit Darrion Trammell, SDSU’s leading scorer, to four points on 1-for-5 shooting.

The Butler did it to the Pokes.

Lamont Butler, who was averaging 8.2 points, finished with 23 points in 8-for-15 shooting to lead the Aztecs (12-3. 3-0). The senior guard knocked down five of SDSU’s 12 made 3-pointers.

“We were going to let certain guys try to beat us, and give Butler credit for making some of those shots,” Linder said.

Matt Bradley scored 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting and completed a three-point play to give the visitors a 75-71 cushion with 3:13 left.

DuSell splashed a 3 from NBA range and Maldonado scored to give the Pokes a 69-66 lead but some costly turnovers by UW and offensive rebounds for SDSU proved to be the difference down the stretch.

“We’re not deep enough right now,” Linder said. “With a lot of points out of the lineup, a lot of rebounds out of the lineup, a lot of players out of the lineup, you can’t make some of those little mistakes. Eventually against a team like that they’re going to make you pay.”

Wenzel made a 3 to give UW a 50-49 lead early in the second half but limped off the court and had an ice wrap on his right knee during crunch time.

After a 3 by DuSell gave the Pokes a 57-54 advantage, Butler responded with two more uncontested makes behind the arc.

DuSell brought the crowd back to life with a corner 3 to give the Pokes a 64-62 lead with 7:44 remaining.

“X did a really good job, stepped up and made some big shots there in the second half,” Linder said of DuSell. “He did a really good job defensively for the most part fighting his tail off. Matt Bradley has got a lot of size on him. I can’t fault X’s effort; I can’t fault any of their efforts.”

The Aztecs made their first four 3s, including three by Butler, to take a 14-11 lead at the first media timeout.

Reigning MW defensive player of the year Nathan Mensah left the game briefly after turning an ankle. Ethan Anderson and Maldonado took advantage by driving to the basket for layups to give UW a 20-19 lead.

Wenzel tipped a missed shot in to give the Pokes a lead, but the Aztecs answered with a 10-0 run to surge ahead 31-24 on a 3 by Adam Seiko.

SDSU was shooting 67% from the field, including 6-for-8 behind the arc, when Linder called a timeout to regroup.

DuSell completed a four-point play and Oden made a driving layup to cut the deficit to 31-30.

But Bradley and Seiko hit back-to-back 3s to extend SDSU’s lead to eight points.

Maldonado dribble past Mensah for a tough reverse layup and Wenzel hit a 3 at the buzzer to get the Pokes within 43-42 at the intermission.

“I think we’re actually, whether it looks like it or not, making up a lot of ground in that aspect of getting tougher and doing what we’re supposed to do,” Maldonado said. “It’s just a matter of if we can hold it for 40 minutes instead of 36."