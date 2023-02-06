Wyoming's Nate Barnhart was honored as the Mountain West freshman of the week on Monday after helping the Cowboys split their two games.

The 7-foor, 190-pound redshirt freshman had a career-high 12 points in an 85-62 victory over Fresno State on Tuesday and finished with five points in Saturday night's 84-64 loss at San Jose State.

In the win over the Bulldogs, Barnhart was 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-3 from behind the arc, and made both of his free throws. He also grabbed four rebounds and had two blocked shots in 23 minutes.

The Lenexa, Kansas, native was 2-of-3 from the field and split a pair of free throws to go along with four rebounds in 16 minutes against the Spartans.

The Cowboys (7-15, 2-8) host UNLV on Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Nevada senior guard Jarod Lucas was named the MW player of the week after averaging 22.5 points per game to help lead the Wolf Pack to victories over San Diego State and Air Force.