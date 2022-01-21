Cowboys put perfect Mountain West record on the line vs. New Mexico Lobos

LARAMIE – For the first time since the Larry Nance-Josh Adams era, the bracketologists are keeping a close eye on the Cowboys.

Wyoming has an opportunity to start 4-0 in Mountain West play for the first time in seven years with a win over last-place New Mexico on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Cowboys (14-2, 3-0) were No. 28 in Friday’s NET rankings used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee and were in the “next four out” section of ESPN’s latest bracket projection.

After opening conference play with road wins over Utah State and Nevada, Jeff Linder’s team was able to pull away from San Jose State for an 84-69 victory on Wednesday in UW’s first home game since Dec. 11.

Five players scored in double figures on a night when the Pokes were without Graham Ike, the MW’s leading scorer, and starting guard Xavier DuSell.

Linder is not going to rush anyone back from injury, but there is a chance Ike (knee), DuSell (hamstring) and Kenny Foster (ankle/mononucleosis) could return to the lineup against the Lobos (7-11, 0-5).

“We probably need a day off just to catch our breath,” Linder said after his team’s third game in five days after a three-week pause. “Hopefully with that day off X, his hamstring is getting better, Kenny will be getting back here sooner than later, and big fella will get right.”

Hunter Maldonado finished with 20 points and a career-high 12 assists to lead the way against the Spartans. UW’s standout point forward had plenty of help from key role players.

Drake Jeffries continued his torrid 3-point shooting with five made shots behind the arc in the first half. Brendan Wenzel, starting in place of DuSell, made all five of his shots from the field and finished with 15 points.

The Pokes coughed up a 17-point lead as SJSU tied the score 55-55 in the second half.

Freshman guard Noah Reynolds (career-high 14 points) and sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden (14 points, eight rebounds) made big plays down the stretch as UW outscored Tim Miles’ squad 28-14 over the final 11 minutes, 40 seconds.

“We knew we weren’t going to knock them out in the first half, which I would have liked to. That was not the case,” Linder said. “We just knew that we had to fight every possession. I thought the last 10 minutes we made a couple adjustments defensively.”

The Lobos are led by famous last names in Kentucky lore with Richard Pitino (son of Rick) in his first season as New Mexico’s head coach and Jamal Mashburn Jr. averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game.

A victory by the Cowboys would match the program’s best start since the 2014-15 season when Larry Shyatt’s team was 15-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play. UW lost three of its final four regular-season games that year but punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament by cutting down the nets at the MW Tournament.

The 2021-22 Cowboys will try to take care of business against New Mexico, which is coming off a competitive 80-74 loss at Colorado State, before next Tuesday’s showdown at Boise State.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

