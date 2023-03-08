LAS VEGAS – Jeff Linder wasn’t here.

Neither were Graham Ike nor Noah Reynolds. The Pac-12 transfers left via the portal a month ago.

And it’s unclear how many other players in the Pokes’ somber locker room will be headed out the door now that a painful season has finally ended.

Wyoming, the No. 11 seed, was sent packing with an 87-76 loss to No. 6 New Mexico in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was officially the final game for super seniors Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson.

Maldonado played valiantly in his final game wearing the brown and gold, finishing with 36 points before fouling out.

Thompson struggled on the way out the door. The Pine Bluffs native was held scoreless after missing all seven of his shots and grabbing nine rebounds.

"I understand this is a story of life," assistant Sundance Wicks said after filling in for Linder, who missed the game to be by his ailing father's side at a hospital in Denver. "I don't envy the undefeated or those who don't have scars. I don't envy anybody that has a clean run in this race. I respect the hell out of these two dudes (Maldonado and Thompson).

"Hard to talk about, because people don't usually remember how you played. They remember what you gave. When you can serve like they have served and you can lead like they have led, because you don't become a leader in the good times, you become a leader in the tough times."

The Cowboys, picked to finish second in the preseason MW poll, finished 9-22 overall and last in the conference.

Ike, the preseason MW player of the year, never took the court due to a right foot injury. Reynolds was shut down due to concussion issues.

Wicks didn't have an update on whether the absent players will return to the program next season when they are healthy.

"In the fire it kind of washes all the distractions away. It gets down to who you really are at your pillar, at your core," Maldonado said when asked what he learned about himself during this trying sixth season with the Pokes. "I think I figured out a lot about myself, a lot about what I need to focus on to be a good person to figure out that wins and losses, yeah, they're nice, but being a leader and figuring out that people count on you, you can't be selfish."

Maldonado completed a three-point play to give UW a 47-44 lead with 16:09 remaining but the Lobos answered with an 8-0 run.

Jaelen House, who did not play in UW’s win last month at the Pit, finished off an 18-2 run with a basket to give New Mexico a 62-51 lead.

A 3 by Jamal Mashburn Jr. gave the Lobos (22-10) a 76-61 cushion with 3:35 remaining.

"House was the X factor tonight," Wicks said. "He was really, really good. You have to give him credit to be able to step up and make those plays. At the end of the day, when you have to have players make plays, Maldo made a lot for us, but if you look from a game perspective, players have to step up and make plays. Players play, and tough players win. I thought they were the tougher team tonight. They got more winning plays, more 50/50 offensive rebounds that kept their possessions alive."

Maldonado scored 20 points in the first half, including a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left, to stake UW to a 38-35 lead at the intermission.

After a cold start, the Pokes were 6-for-16 behind the arc while New Mexico finished the half 1-for-10 on 3s.

The Lobos had an 18-12 head start following a three-point play by Morris Udeze. Jeremiah Oden answered with a bucket to change the momentum and Xavier DuSell buried a 3 to give the Cowboys their first lead, 25-24, with 6:32 remaining.

Maldonado went 3-for-4 from the arc from that point to keep the pro-New Mexico crowd quiet before the break.

"For one, I never want to see that guy again. He is unbelievable," New Mexico head coach Richard Pitino said of Maldonado. "What a unique player, and an absolute warrior, and that's what I told him. I said, you are a warrior. He dominates the game. He does it with class.

"He is loyal, which I know Coach Linder had said that. That's kind of rare in the world that we're living in today to stick through a coaching change and to stick it out. So, I've got so much respect for him."