Cowboys shift focus to the Border War after dramatic road win at Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The official attendance here on Friday was 1,702.

Most of those fans went home happy.

A large contingent of Wyoming faithful, including a section filled with hometown hero Hunter Maldonado’s family and friends, witnessed the Cowboys’ 63-61 victory over Air Force at Clune Arena.

“It was almost like a home crowd,” head coach Jeff Linder said after UW improved to 3-1 in Mountain West road games. “It was great to see the gold in the stands. There might have been more gold than blue.”

Linder would like to see a much larger crowd when the Pokes – who improved to 16-3 overall and 5-1 in the MW – host Colorado State on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium (6 p.m., FS1).

The rival Rams (16-2, 6-2) are also two games behind Boise State in the conference race after suffering a stunning 88-74 loss to UNLV on Friday in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,053 at Moby Arena.

“There better not be a lot of green in the Dome of Doom on Monday,” Linder said. “That’s a challenge to everybody in Laramie, everybody in Cheyenne, everybody in the state.

“I’m not sure the last time was when that place has been sold out, but man it sure would be nice to have 12,000 people there on Monday.”

The official capacity of the remodeled Arena-Auditorium is 11,829. The last time the building drew over 10,000 fans was when the Cowboys defeated New Mexico 63-62 in overtime on Jan. 24, 2015, in front of a crowd of 10,167.

UW drew a season-high crowd of 5,368 for the 93-91 win over the Lobos on Jan. 22.

Entering Saturday’s games, the Cowboys had a NET ranking of 34, the best among MW teams with Boise State (35), CSU (39) and San Diego State (49) lurking.

“Two powerhouses coming in with us and them coming in,” Maldonado said of the Border War matchup after pouring in 31 points and the game-winning layup as time expired against Air Force. “It’s going to be a fun game. Obviously we need all of our fans there cheering us on with it being a home game.”

The Broncos (17-4, 8-0), who followed up their 65-62 win over UW in Boise, Idaho, with a 68-63 overtime win at Fresno State on Friday night, will put their 14-game winning streak on the line Thursday at the Arena-Auditorium.

“You can’t afford to lose to anyone,” Linder said after the Cowboys allowed an 11-point lead to slip away before escaping the Academy with the win. “Our guys are human and we always say the next game is the most important game. We’ve got the sheep coming into the Dome of Doom on Monday, and hopefully we’ll see an environment in there we haven’t seen in a long, long time.”

