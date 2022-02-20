Crowds are transforming UW's Arena-Auditorium into the Dome of Doom once again

LARAMIE — The Jeff Linder era began the day the music died.

Wyoming routed Mississippi Valley State 97-61 on Nov. 28, 2020, in Linder’s first game taking over as head coach of the floundering men’s basketball program.

Only 1,216 fans made it through the turnstiles for the opener due to limited-capacity seating, and the pep band was not allowed inside the Arena-Auditorium due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Double-A had already been muted by two miserable 24-loss seasons for the Cowboys, who were 10-23 (.303) at home during Allen Edwards’ final two seasons in a venue where UW is 435-159 (.732) over the last 40 years.

When Dr. Joseph Carver stepped on campus for the first time in 2019, the new director of the Western Thunder Marching Band had to wonder if he had accidentally wandered into Coe Library instead of UW’s famous basketball arena. The Ohio State graduate was used to seeing football crowds of over 100,000 in Big Ten country.

“It just felt like we were the bulk of the atmosphere and the ones responsible for making the bulk of the noise,” Carver said.

UW finished the 2019-20 season dead last in the Mountain West with a 2-16 conference record and No. 246 nationally in the final KenPom computer rating.

Less than two years later, the Cowboys are ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press poll and in contention for the program’s first conference regular-season title in 20 years.

The remarkable turnaround under Linder has stirred the echoes inside the Arena-Auditorium, where a crowd of over 9,000 was expected for Saturday’s game against Air Force.

“This year, the student section numbers have just been unbelievably larger than what it was in 2019 season,” Carver said. “The noise and the energy that they bring is as definitely just made it an entirely different experience.”

On Saturday, many of the fans left the building with the new version of the “Dome of Doom” poster featuring Mountain West Conference player of the year candidates Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike. The throwback print is an ode to the original from the Fennis Dembo and Eric Leckner glory days of the late 1980s. The “Dome of Doom” — a nod to the Indian Jones sequel that was popular at the time — derived its name from just how tough it was to beat the Cowboys inside their raucous auditorium, situated at a breathtaking elevation of 7,220 feet.

“When you walk down the ramp into the Double-A on game day and you see the atmosphere, that’s why you do it,” Linder said. “That crowd is a big part of why we’re in the position we’re in, just giving us the extra energy you need to find ways to finish and close games. If you don’t have those type of crowds, who knows if you win some of those close ones.

“You need a championship crowd to have a championship team.”

Hunter Thompson, a senior forward from Pine Bluffs, is finally getting to experience the home-court advantage as a player that he helped create as a young spectator.

UW was 11-0 at the Arena-Auditorium entering Saturday’s matchup with the Falcons.

“It’s fun because growing up obviously I know what Wyoming basketball can be as a fan,” Thompson said. “It is fun to have the fans back. We had a couple years where it was really tough. It is fun to get it back to the way Wyoming basketball should be played.

“It’s something we’re prideful about and it’s a joy to watch the team play as well as they are playing and to play a part in that.”

‘It changes the vibes on the campus’

UW’s students have been showing up in droves and stormed the court twice in four days following dramatic wins over Colorado State and Boise State.

In addition to bringing back some classic chants, including a couple not fit for print, the “UW Sign Guys” have been getting their share of airtime and postgame photo ops with the team holding their “CSU Voted 4 Kanye,” “Cowboys break Broncos” and other homemade signs.

“It was just electric. It was just like the old days,” said Doug Campbell, one of the program’s most loyal season-ticket holders. “My grandson is in a fraternity, and they’ve been hustling up students to make sure they’re there. I think that’s why they’re seeing more students now because some of the kids are really working hard to get more there. It’s marvelous.”

Campbell, a past president of the Cowboy Joe Club board, used to play pool in Laramie with the legendary Flynn Robinson when they were UW students. He has been driving to games from Saratoga since 1977 and remained steadfast in his support of the Pokes, even when they were hitting rock bottom in the standings.

The return of the atmosphere at the Arena-Auditorium has made those treks down from the Snowy Range more enjoyable.

“It’s gratifying to us old-timers to watch this team come together and perform as they have been,” Campbell said. “It’s just really a lot of fun. When you get that electric crowd in the Double-A, it just brings back good memories.”

UW has a rich basketball tradition with banners hanging from the rafters dating back to the 1928 Skyline Conference championship and the 1934 Helms Foundation national championship.

The Pokes posted three consecutive undefeated seasons at home under Ev Shelton when Kenny Sailors, the inventor of the modern jump shot, was dazzling standing-room-only crowds packed into Half Acre Gym leading up to the NCAA national title run in 1943.

Frank Mendicino started driving over to games from Cheyenne with his father over 70 years ago and has witnessed the highs and lows from the early days of the War Memorial Fieldhouse to this year’s rebirth of the Dome of Doom.

A season-ticket holder since 1962, save for his years in the service, Mendicino’s 37-year streak of following the Cowboys to conference tournaments ended last season when fans were not allowed at the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.

“We’re basketball junkies,” said Mendicino, a prominent attorney who was the UW Medallion Service Award recipient in 2015. “We’ve gone to conference championships before when Wyoming wasn’t even playing. I’ve been to an awful lot of games where it has been pretty one-sided in the wrong direction.”

The tough times make seasons like this one even sweeter for a loyal fan base.

“When they’re successful it changes the vibes on the campus,” Mendicino said of UW’s football and men’s and women’s basketball programs. “I’ve been involved with the University Foundation for 20-plus years and the fundraising process. It’s remarkable when those three teams are winning. It helps increase the gifts to the university. And years ago, nobody would probably admit it, but it had an impact on the way the Legislature looked at the university and the budgets they would approve and so forth.

“We’re very unique. The impact of college athletics, obviously it’s a big deal every place, but it can’t have an impact in more areas of life than it does in Wyoming.”

‘This is why it’s a special place’

In the first five minutes of the Feb. 8 home game against Utah State, Maldonado left the floor to get a sprained ankle treated, Ike took a seat on the bench with two quick fouls and Linder was ejected after being called for two technical fouls.

The Pokes overcame the adversity to rally for a 78-76 overtime victory in front of a crowd of 5,558.

The noise level in the arena felt more like the roars of the capacity crowds of 15,004 that witnessed UW’s NCAA Tournament seasons under Jim Brandenburg (1981-82, 1987), Benny Dees (1988) and Steve McClain (2002).

“The crowd was amazing at that point,” said assistant coach Ken DeWeese, who earned the win after taking the clipboard from Linder. “For them to step up and get as loud as they did, that really just pushed our guys over the edge.”

During the recent renovation of the Arena-Auditorium, the capacity was lowered to 11,612 with the addition of more comfortable seats in the lower bowl and giant video boards in the upper deck.

The angle of the court was also changed and the student section was moved onto the floor by the visitors’ bench.

Colorado State star David Roddy, staring into the sea of students bouncing behind the baseline, missed a potential game-winning free throw at the end of regulation, which opened the door for the Cowboys to win the first Border War of the season in overtime.

“I love to see our students coming back as they have,” UW athletics director Tom Burman said. “Having a bond between the players and the students is just great and kind of heartwarming. ...

“The student section being lower, it puts more focus on the court. It feels like it’s more of a postage stamp. It’s right there and everybody’s focused on it. So I think that helped compared to the original arena design.”

Today is the Arena-Auditorium’s 40th birthday. The Cowboys defeated Air Force 52-29 to break the building in on Feb. 20, 1982.

On March 2, 2002, the largest crowd in the venue’s history (16,089) crammed in to watch UW beat Utah 57-56 to win the Mountain West regular-season title.

There’s a chance history could repeat itself. If the Pokes can take care of business down the stretch, Linder and his team could cut down the nets after the March 5 regular-season finale against Fresno State as the band plays on in the Dome of Doom.

“This is why it’s a special place and this is why you come to the University of Wyoming because you get this support that you don’t get at most places,” Linder said. “For those guys, the returning guys, to trust us, trust the coaching staff during a crazy time, and for those guys who had other options, those new guys that could have gone to other places, to trust the coaching staff that this could be possible ... to see it come to fruition is a special feeling.”

