LARAMIE – The Pac-12 transfers packed their bags, but the shorthanded Pokes didn’t pack it in.

Wyoming, down to seven healthy scholarship players, gave a better effort on the defensive end but shot 38.5% from the field during a 69-59 loss to UNLV on Wednesday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

Head coach Jeff Linder announced earlier in the day that the reeling Cowboys (7-16, 2-9 Mountain West) would be without Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman.

The ballyhooed USC and UCLA transfers are no longer in the program and have headed back to Los Angeles.

The departures came a day after Noah Reynolds, the team’s leading scorer, was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to concussions. Preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike announced last Friday he will not play this season due to a right foot injury.

Hunter Maldonado is still in a UW uniform for at least eight more games. The super senior scored 17 and became the fifth player in program history to score 2,000 points in a career.

"I love Coach," Maldonado said after a rough few days for Linder. "I’d die for him. I’d pick nobody else to be in my foxhole. He’s got my back no matter what. One of the huge reasons I came back was because his experience, his knowledge and what I can learn from him and what he produces.

"I have the utmost respect and love for Coach Linder. I know everybody in that locker room does as well."

Brendan Wenzel (11 points), Jeremiah Oden (10) and Xavier DuSell (10) also scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with E.J. Harkless, who finished with 33 points on 8-for-12 shooting to pace the Rebels (16-8, 4-8).

"To be a good defensive team guys have to be connected, guys have to understand their roles and there has to be a certain level of discipline and effort that’s required to get stops," Linder said after UW held the Rebels to 17-for-51 (33.3%) shooting. " Give Harkless credit, he made a lot of tough shots."

Harkless, who lit the Pokes up for 28 points last month in Las Vegas, scored seven straight points to give the Rebels a 46-35 cushion.

Nate Barnhart found fellow freshman big man Caden Powell for a dunk and Maldonado scored in the paint to cut the deficit to 48-43 with 10:40 remaining.

UNLV pulled away down the stretch as the Pokes ran out of gas and struggled with fouls. The Rebels finished 25-for-31 at the free-throw line where UW was 14-for-18.

Maldonado scored six points early in the first half to help UW take a 33-29 lead, but the Rebels answered with a quick 9-0 run on three made 3s.

"A little tough the last 24 hours, but those guys in that locker room knew what the game plan was, and we went out and did a really good job in terms of holding down a team," Linder said. "It looked right, it felt right."

The Cowboys trailed 25-24 at the intermission after holding UNLV to 8-for-32 shooting from the field and out-rebounding the visitors 22-21.

UW led 10-6 early as DuSell finished a 7-0 run with a 3, but the Rebels reclaimed the lead moments later on a four-point play by Justin Webster.

Oden electrified the crowd with a dunk and then a finger roll to give the Cowboys a 24-21 lead.

Barnhart and Maldonado both missed the front end of one-and-ones at the free-throw line and DuSell missed a 3 in the final minute of the half.

The Pokes only trailed by a point at the break despite shooting 36% from the field with only two made 3s.

Despite a lot of accusations on social media about the treatment of Anderson, Agbonkpolo and Kyman during their brief stay in Laramie, the remaining players had Linder's back after the game.

"We play for the name on front and for the guy that’s next to us in the huddle and for the state," DuSell said. "It’s a tight-knit circle and we’re just playing for each other every single night. ...

"We know that there are brighter days ahead."