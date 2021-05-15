Diamond Head Classic highlights Wyoming's 2021-22 non-conference slate

The Cowboys will also travel to Cal State Fullerton for another game that was supposed to be played last season. A date for that game, which will finish a home-and-home between the teams that began in 2019, hasn’t yet been determined.

UW is scheduled to host Utah Valley on Dec. 11 in the last of a three-game series. UW will pay Utah Valley a financial guarantee of $40,000, according to the series contract.

Other non-conference games last season that were postponed because of the pandemic may now be off. UW had a contractual agreement with Jackson State to play one game in Laramie, but UW did not provide an update to that contract in its response to the Star-Tribune’s request for non-conference game contracts for the upcoming season. The Cowboys were also scheduled to play Duquesne in the Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge that was initially postponed until the 2021-22 season, but those games are no longer expected to be played, according to Rothstein.

But the Cowboys are far from done with their non-conference slate.