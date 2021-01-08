Don't expect much defensive variation from Wyoming as Jeff Linder continues to mold Cowboys' identity

Having a rotation that allows UW to often spread teams out with five shooters on the floor — Nelson and fellow forward Hunter Thompson are the only UW players taller than 6-foot-8 — Linder is OK with post players scoring a bulk of the opponents’ points against UW’s man defense, which the Cowboys have rarely deviated from. Even with Robinson shooting 12 of 16 from the floor Monday, the Cowboys played him one-on-one almost exclusively.

UW occasionally ran a second defender at him in the latter stages of the game, but that was the extent of the Cowboys’ defensive variation. UW could’ve mixed in a zone and collapsed on the bigger Bulldogs, but Linder said that’s not something he’s all that interested in as the Cowboys’ first-year coach continues to work on implementing his style of play.

“Last time I checked, other than Syracuse, not too many teams have won league championships and won games in the NCAA Tournament by playing zone,” Linder said. “So at the end of the day, we’ve got to build a foundation. And our foundation is going to be a man-to-man defensive team, and we’re not going to sacrifice trying to throw in a zone here or there.”