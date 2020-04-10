Familiarity with Linder, fan support sell Texas guard Marcus Williams on Wyoming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE -- Marcus Williams always figured he’d be play for Jeff Linder in college.

Still, the combo guard from Texas admitted he needed to be persuaded more this time than the first go-around in his recruitment. Williams initially signed with Northern Colorado when Linder was still the coach there, but Linder was hired to replace Allen Edwards on March 17, throwing a wrench in Williams’ plans.

Williams said “as soon as I found out” Linder was taking the job at UW, he asked for and was granted his release from his National Letter of Intent, which he signed with UNC in November. DePaul showed interest in the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder then, and Williams said Washington State and Nicholls State were among the other schools that extended him an offer.

“I’m not going to lie. It took some convincing,” Williams told the Star-Tribune in a phone interview. “But I always had a strong feeling I would end up playing for Coach Linder.”

For one, Williams, who’s from the Houston suburb of Dickinson and played his prep ball at Dickinson High, has never set foot in Wyoming. And the primary reason UW made a coaching change is because the product on the court hasn’t been good enough with the Cowboys combining to win just 17 games the previous two seasons.