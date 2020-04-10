Familiarity with Linder, fan support sell Texas guard Marcus Williams on Wyoming

LARAMIE -- Marcus Williams always figured he’d be play for Jeff Linder in college.
Still, the combo guard from Texas admitted he needed to be persuaded more this time than the first go-around in his recruitment. Williams initially signed with Northern Colorado when Linder was still the coach there, but Linder was hired to replace Allen Edwards on March 17, throwing a wrench in Williams’ plans.
Williams said “as soon as I found out” Linder was taking the job at UW, he asked for and was granted his release from his National Letter of Intent, which he signed with UNC in November. DePaul showed interest in the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder then, and Williams said Washington State and Nicholls State were among the other schools that extended him an offer.
“I’m not going to lie. It took some convincing,” Williams told the Star-Tribune in a phone interview. “But I always had a strong feeling I would end up playing for Coach Linder.”
For one, Williams, who’s from the Houston suburb of Dickinson and played his prep ball at Dickinson High, has never set foot in Wyoming. And the primary reason UW made a coaching change is because the product on the court hasn’t been good enough with the Cowboys combining to win just 17 games the previous two seasons.
Ultimately, though, the chance to play at a bigger school for a coach that had been recruiting him for more than a year was too much to pass up. Williams revealed publicly Thursday that he was following Linder to UW by announcing his verbal commitment to the Cowboys.
“What really sold me is just Wyoming is a bigger program, the support and the facilities as a program,” Williams said. “Not to knock Northern Colorado because it’s a great school, but it’s just two times better than that. And the fan support. I’ve had a bunch of fans already hit me up, so the fan support is crazy.”
Williams is also somewhat familiar with the rest of the Cowboys’ 2020 recruiting class, which includes fellow guard commits Xavier Dusell and Drake Jeffries as well as junior college forward Drew LaMont. Dusell was also a UNC signee before the coaching change while Williams said he’s exchanged text messages with Jeffries.
More importantly, it’s a crop of recruits Williams believes fits perfectly in Linder’s offensive system -- one that emphasizes attempts and efficiency from 3-point range.
“Just his offensive mind and the knowledge of the game he has is what I need,” Williams said of the appeal of playing in Linder’s system. “His offense is just spacing and playing through ball screens, and he surrounds it with shooters. I feel like that’s going to be tough to guard, and it fits my type of style.
“That’s just me, too, because that’s what I mainly shoot. I love shooting the 3-ball.”
Ranked a three-star prospect by Rivals, Williams averaged 21.4 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds in helping Dickinson to a 32-5 record this past season. Williams also had 3.3 steals per game for the Gators, who advanced to the Class 6A semifinals before Texas’ state basketball tournament was canceled in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Williams said he’s taking part in conditioning and working out with weights when he can while also shooting at an outside court near his home in Texas. His focus now is to be as physically ready as possible once he officially joins a team in search of a turnaround.
“That’s exciting just knowing that coming in from Day 1 that we’ve got to be locked in,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of doubters, but I feel like we’re going to make a lot of noise early on. I’m just excited for it.”
